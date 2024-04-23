DBN Gogo had a chat with Rick Ross about her music and influence in the South African music space

Ross has gotten in contact with several local musicians on Instagram live, and it appears Mzansi is on to him

Netizens are curious about what Rick Ross has under his sleeve, with many speculating about what the rapper is planning

DBN Gogo had Mzansi buzzing over her chat with Rick Ross. Images: dbngogo, richforever

Rick Ross recently went live with another South African celeb, and this time, he spoke to DBN Gogo. Mzansi was seeing stars and saw Gogo's career taking new heights.

DBN Gogo chats to Rick Ross

Our fave, DBN Gogo, recently went on Instagram live to chat with Rick Ross, who has been in contact with a number of South African celebs for what appears to be an ambassadorship deal with Belaire South Africa.

Briefly News reported that the Aston Martin Music hitmaker talked to Nadia Nakai about her music and a possible collaboration.

In his latest chat, the biggest boss spoke to DBN Gogo about her career and immaculate fashion sense.

A highlight of the chat was Rick Ross casually shooting his shot to work with Gogo, where she described how she would structure the production of the song:

"I would get you to say something really dope in Zulu to bring it home and create a vibe, nothing too serious and make sure that all the pretty girls are dancing to it."

Of course, Ross ended the chat by asking where Gogo would take him for a night out in South Ah, to which the Amapiano superstar said she would invite the rapper for a classic Mogodu Monday.

Mzansi reacts to DNB Gogo and Rick Ross' chat

Netizens showed love to DNB Gogo and were in awe of her growing success:

zikoderecords hyped DBN Gogo up:

"You’re DBN Gogo; of course Rick Ross wants to speak to you!"

lwazi.zondo said:

"Yoh mara Gogo is a big deal."

starring_samu was impressed:

"When he gave you a shoutout for your style."

dj_smokes said:

"Surreal man, wow. I can’t wait to see what comes from this. Shout out!"

Meanwhile, some netizens were suspicious of Rick Ross' chats and wondered what he could be up to:

Atli_ZA_ was curious:

"What is Rick Ross planning?"

unnoticedguy_7 joked:

"My guy might as well get South African citizenship, who is next? Pearl Thusi?"

666_HYFR said:

"I’m convinced Rick Ross is running some sort of a promo."

Nasty C invites Rick Ross to Durban

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nasty C inviting Rick Ross out to party in Durban.

During one of Ross' first conversations with South African talent, he showed love to Nasty and chatted about his music.

