Social media users questioned whether Kwa Baba actress Kwanele Mthethwa's hourglass figure was natural after she shared a photo dump from a brand event

Critics pointed out that the actress looked noticeably different from her earlier roles on shows like Umkhokha: The Curse and Isithembiso

While some fans insisted her physique was the result of gym work, others speculated she had cosmetic enhancements done

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Social media speculated whether Kwanele Mthethwa went under the knife. Images: kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Actress Kwanele Mthethwa is the talk of social media after her latest Instagram photo dump turned heads for all the unexpected reasons. Snapped at a brand event and posted on 10 July 2026, the photos have divided the internet over whether her sculpted figure is the product of the gym or something a little more clinical.

Mthethwa has been a familiar face on South African television for some years, but it was her role as the irresistible Matipa Nkosi on The Polygamist, and more recently Khethiwe Mkhize-Khumalo on Kwa Baba, that truly put her on the map.

Now, fans who have tracked her career from early appearances on shows like Umkhokha: The Curse and Isithembiso claim to have noticed a significant change in her appearance, with many pointing out that the actress simply did not carry an hourglass silhouette in those earlier roles.

See Kwanele Mthethwa's pictures below.

Did Kwanele Mthethwa get work done?

The debate kicked off in the comments section, with plenty of users convinced that her figure was too polished to be entirely natural, particularly given how rapidly cosmetic procedures have grown in popularity across South Africa.

Portia1055822 speculated:

"She did some enhancement here and there."

KumaloSabela_ went further, claiming:

"She definitely did something because on Isithembiso she wasn't like this."

ZahLanga offered a more measured take, writing:

"She did get work done, but she wasn't greedy; that's why it looks so nice."

Kwanele Mthethwa’s snatched figure sparked a heated debate on whether she underwent surgery. Image: kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Kwanele Mthethwa's supporters say it's the gym

Not everyone was ready to hand the credit to a surgeon. A vocal group of defenders pushed back, arguing that consistency in the gym is the far more likely explanation.

LoveEnhleRh said:

"Nah, I think she just goes to the gym."

I_am_Bucie stood firmly in Mthethwa's corner:

"She stays in the gym; it's definitely natural."

SindiswaDube_ agreed, writing:

"It's natural, she also works out."

Mthethwa herself has not publicly addressed the speculation, instead choosing to slay both on the small screen and on social media.

Colombian content creator dies after cosmetic surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of the unfortunate death of a Colombian woman.

The publication revealed that the tragic incident took place at an unlicensed facility that was operating despite previous warnings from local authorities.

Source: Briefly News