Colombian content creator Adriana Manotas Rodriguez died after undergoing a liposuction procedure at an allegedly unlicensed clinic in Bogotá

Surveillance footage showed Rodriguez being carried out of the clinic and transported to a nearby health centre, where she later passed away

Authorities raided the clinic on the day of her death, uncovering evidence of unauthorised medical procedures at a facility previously sanctioned in November

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Adriana Manotas Rodriguez passed away after undergoing cosmetic surgery. Images: Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Source: Facebook

Colombian content creator Adriana Manotas Rodriguez lost her life on 10 July, days after undergoing a liposuction procedure at what authorities describe as an unlicensed beauty clinic in Bogotá. She was 52 years old. The following day, her friend Lorena Zuluaga Quintero confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing photographs of the two of them together.

Rodriguez had built a loyal community of more than 23,000 followers on Facebook, where she regularly posted lifestyle content for her audience.

What happened at the Bogotá clinic?

Surveillance footage captured Rodriguez arriving at the clinic at around 6 a.m. on the day of the procedure. She was later seen being carried out by three individuals and loaded into a van before being rushed to a nearby health centre, where she died.

Bogotá's mayor, Carlos Galán, called on residents to help authorities identify similar establishments operating outside the law.

"If you know of any illegal or clandestine aesthetic establishment, report it. These places cannot continue operating or claiming lives."

On the same day Rodriguez died, Colombia's Health Secretariat, the Attorney General's Office, and the National Police jointly raided the clinic and uncovered evidence of unauthorised medical procedures being carried out on the premises. Investigators also revealed that both the clinic and its doctor had already been sanctioned in November for operating without the required licences.

"These mandatory measures were intended to prevent risks to public health and remained in effect. Despite this, they were violated by the continued carrying out of illegal activities at that location," the Health Secretariat stated.

Colombian content creator Adriana Manotas Rodriguez died after undergoing a liposuction procedure at an unlicensed clinic. Image: Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Source: Facebook

In the days following her passing, tributes flooded Rodriguez's Facebook page from friends, followers, and fellow content creators mourning her loss.

Her death has renewed urgent conversations about the dangers of seeking cosmetic procedures at unregistered facilities. Earlier this year, Briefly News reported on the death of Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica, who passed away following a botched BBL procedure, highlighting a troubling pattern of social media personalities losing their lives in pursuit of cosmetic enhancements at unregulated clinics.

Gigi Lamayne's picture reignites BBL rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gigi Lamayne's viral photo on her birthday.

The rapper-turned-DJ was once again accused of having gone under the knife after netizens raised questions about her allegedly "botched" figure.

Source: Briefly News