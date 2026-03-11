Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica reportedly died after complications from another BBL surgery

Elena Jessica's sister shared the events that preceded the Nigerian socialite's death

Botched reality star and plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow explained why BBL procedures can be dangerous

The internet exploded with mixed reactions following reports that Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica passed away after a botched second BBL surgery.

While South African celebrities such as LaConco and Cyan Boujee have successfully undergone several cosmetic procedures, Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica wasn’t as fortunate.

According to a post that was widely circulated online, Elena’s sister stated that the late socialite had undergone liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Ikoyi on 6 February.

Why did Nigerian influencer die after BBL surgery?

Two days after the procedures, Elena reportedly started complaining of severe pain in the areas operated on. After undergoing tests, doctors determined that Elena’s white blood cell count was above normal levels, while her blood levels were low. Despite a five-pint blood transfusion and antibiotics, Elena’s condition did not improve.

Medical professionals suggested that she had to undergo another surgery to remove excess fat. When her condition remained critical, doctors advised that she be taken to LUTH for medical assistance.

Unfortunately, Elena could not secure a bed at LUTH and reportedly spent five hours in an ambulance screaming in pain. She was later moved to Emel Hospital in Festac, where N1.5 million was demanded for one day in the ICU.

The family subsequently took her to another hospital with a surgeon, where N6 million was requested to remove infected fat in her BBL while in the ICU. Her sister explained that some of Elena’s properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection. Elena Jessica’s sister called out Cynosure for abandoning her, saying the family had sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired.

Renowned surgeon warns of BBL risks

In a video shared on X (Twitter) on Monday, 9 March 2026, reality TV star and renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow explained why the BBL is a dangerous procedure.

He shared how the cosmetic procedure can turn deadly and cause a heart attack or a fat embolism.

“Here's the problem. There's little short blood vessels in the backside that are kind of wide but short. They lead directly to the main vein that leads back to your heart. Remember, it's done blindly. So, if you inject fat into one of those veins and it gets into the vena cava of the main vein, one of your heart, and it goes to your right heart, to your lungs, dead. That happens all the time,” Dr Dubrow said.

