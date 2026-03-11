A South African safety officer shared how choosing the webinar study route over physical classes changed the entire way she approached her SAMTRAC qualification

She highlighted that she wrote the SAMTRAC exam three times, and explained exactly which section of the course pushed her the hardest

The Tiktoker also sent a direct warning about how strict the health and safety industry is becoming and what qualifications professionals need to stay ahead

A Mzansi health and safety officer has given thousands of aspiring professionals a look at what getting a SAMTRAC qualification actually demands.

Hope Malanga shared a detailed breakdown of her SAMTRAC journey on TikTok on 16 February 2026. She shared the post under the handle @hopemalanga. Malanga walked her followers through how she earned one of the country’s most respected occupational health and safety qualifications.

Three study modes, one big decision

SAMTRAC is offered through providers such as NOSA and SafetyCloud. It is widely regarded as the gold standard for anyone building a career in occupational health, safety and environmental (HSE) management. The qualification is internationally recognised and accredited by both IOSH and IIRSM.

Malanga chose the webinar student route. Her reason was that her daily work responsibilities made campus attendance impossible. She was also upfront about who the online path suits. If self-discipline is not your strong suit, she advised, physical classes are the better call.

The exam that tested everything

Malanga sat for the SAMTRAC exam three times in total. The component that demanded the most from her was Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment. It is known in the industry as HIRA.

Incident investigation, on the other hand, became her area of focus. Being a safety officer, she wrote, is not just about ticking compliance boxes for a company. It is about genuinely wanting to protect the people who come to work every day.

Watch the journey on the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the journey

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from South Africans who had mixed reactions about the safety training course.

@Bee commented:

“I hope people can see it's not enough anymore to have Samtrac. Things are changing. If you can get a diploma in safety as well, or a degree in Environmental management or science, you will be good.”

@Samu💯❤️ said:

“I've done Hira, and an introduction to SAMTRAC, and I passed both. I'm preparing myself for SAMTRAC. I am doing it this year. ❤️”

@Thuto M commented:

“I wrote my test two weeks ago. Believe me, it was tough. I’m a 100% sure I passed the practical aspect with the HIRA, but the theory is what I am already preparing to rewrite. 😭”

@Daisssyy🌼 said:

“Fresh out of high school, I got my Introduction to Samtrac. I’m currently doing an Occupational Health and Safety Practitioner at Waterfall School of Business. After this, I will do short courses while also studying at NWU this year. So basically 3 schools.😭”

@speke62 highlighted:

“I'm now working at Sasol Mining in Mpumalanga. 🦺👷‍♂️”

