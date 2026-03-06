A miner reveals the hefty costs of a high-demand blasting qualification course and that he's been wanting to complete it

The course prepares trainees for underground mining and blasting operations, giving them hands-on experience in a high-risk industry

By completing the program, miners gain practical skills and certifications that can boost their career opportunities and earning potential

An expensive mining qualification sparked discussion about the importance of hands-on training and career development. The post gave a glimpse into how investing in education can open doors, and why some professionals see value in putting money into skill acquisition.

TikTok user @makhulu_miner opened up on 1 March 2026 about the massive investment he made to complete a blasting qualification course for the mining industry. The program ran from March to October 2024 and covered both theory and hands-on experience in blasting and underground operations. This certification is essential for those wanting to specialise in high-demand, high-risk mining roles.

The course included modules like Komatsu CM equipment operation, first aid and fire safety, final learner miner assessments, and practical blasting exercises. Each component was designed to prepare trainees for the realities of working underground, from safety procedures to technical operations. According to Salary Expert, the average miner blasting gross salary in South Africa is R387,297 or an equivalent hourly rate of R186.

Blasting qualification boosts mining career

While the total cost of R156,486 raised eyebrows, user @makhulu_miner highlighted that the value lies in the skills, certification, and career doors it opens. This kind of investment is often a requirement in specialised industries where experience alone isn’t enough to advance.

Viewers were impressed by his dedication, recognising that careful planning and financial discipline are essential for long-term career success. Many commented on the foresight needed to pursue such a path, noting that the story is an example of how ambition, persistence, and the willingness to invest in oneself can pay off in meaningful ways.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sihle wrote:

“Congratulations, Grootman. Please do a video of how you got it. I’m very interested in this.”

Given wrote:

“That’s one of the most difficult certificates in the mining industry.”

Mvelo_Zwane wrote:

“Congratulations. I need a hosting company for fitter and turner. Do you know if they can accommodate me?”

Sandile Mkhize asked:

“Do you guys think age can be an issue? For example, getting this certificate at 36 — could that be a problem?”

Razo Photography asked:

“Congratulations. Where did you do it? I’ve been searching for knowledge.”

samu_k26 wrote:

“Congratulations, stranger. I’m walking the same path.”

Kgosi63s asked:

“Is this for underground, bro?”

Darlington M Lubisi Darlington wrote:

“Bhuti, big miner.”

Nicolin_Mnguni wrote:

“That’s a big flex! Congratulations, stranger.”

Tlokwaa asked:

“Underground?”

Sylver wrote:

“Congratulations, Grootman. What are the requirements for entry?”

Mathew asked:

“Quick question, Bhuti: Did you find the blasting job by yourself?”

