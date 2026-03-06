An attorney’s salary breakdown was shared to give insight into earnings in South Africa’s legal sector

The post included monthly pay, annual bonus, and dividends, helping viewers understand total compensation for experienced attorneys

This transparency sparked conversations about career planning, work-life balance, and the financial realities of legal professionals

An attorney’s salary reveal quickly became a hot topic, with many discussing what experience can bring in the legal sector. The numbers motivated LLB first-year University students who became happy to be in the field.

The picture on the left showed Boni Xaba posing for the camera. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Transparency in professional salaries is rare, but TikTok user @liferesetwithboni shared a detailed breakdown of an attorney’s earnings on 5 March 2026. The post revealed the monthly salary, annual bonus, and dividends for someone with nine years of post-articles experience, giving viewers a clear picture of what established legal professionals can earn in South Africa.

According to the post, the attorney earned R118,000 monthly, an annual bonus of R475,000, and dividends totaling R189,000, resulting in a net annual income of R381,000. The figures sparked conversations about how compensation in law includes much more than just a base salary, highlighting the importance of understanding total remuneration.

Legal careers reveal high earning potential

The discussion extended beyond numbers, with viewers reflecting on the demands, responsibilities, and pressures of working in law. Many pointed out that while the pay is impressive, long hours, ongoing professional development, and client responsibilities contribute to the career’s challenges.

The post by user @liferesetwithboni prompted aspiring lawyers and career-changers to consider financial planning alongside professional ambitions. By revealing real-life compensation, the attorney’s story provided both inspiration and a practical perspective, showing that pursuing a legal career is as much about strategy, education, and dedication as it is about salary.

The screenshot on the left showed the salary of an attorney with 9 years of experience. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Ester Queen wrote:

“As a third-year LLB student, let me go study.”

Mphephethe asked:

“What courses did they take? Additional compliance courses and short courses?”

Karabo_Mmabooi wrote:

“As a first-year law student, let me go study.”

Paliegh wrote:

“I’m sure my director thinks this is AI.”

Fefe asked:

“As a third-year law student, can you please do the prosecutor's salary?”

sire_kay wrote:

“I started last month studying an LLB at Boston City Campus. It’s a lot of information to learn, but I’m saving this video to serve as motivation for the end goal.”

Alusani Audrey Mbedz wrote:

“You’re such a star for dropping this gem. Let me go study.”

Nomthandazo M. wrote:

“As someone who wrote Paper 3 Legal Ethics today, I pray I pass.”

Phiwo wrote:

“First year, and this is the motivation I needed. Let’s wake up and study.”

Matshe wrote:

“Yeah, this is what I want.”

Yo’dime wrote:

“The kind of motivation I needed.”

Source: Briefly News