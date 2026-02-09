A content creator who shares real estate and economic information broke down how far a salary went in 1995 compared to today

The man shared what a R2,000 to R3,000 monthly salary in 1995 could cover, comparing it to now

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some blaming the government while others pointed out that this is a global issue

A graph showing inflation on the left and a young man on the right. Images: @king.listing1

A content creator who focuses on real estate and economic trends discussed a topic that hit home for many South Africans. TikTok user @king.listing1 gave a rundown of how inflation has affected lifestyles and the cost of living on 7 February 2026.

The man broke down what life looked like in 1995 versus what it looks like now. Back then, a normal salary sat between R2,000 and R3,000 per month. A family home cost around R200,000, and monthly house payments were anywhere from R1,000 to R2,000. Car payments were manageable. Petrol didn't break the bank. Groceries were affordable. Even junk food was accessible to all. He went on to explain how one salary could cover everything for a family.

He then went on to discuss today's costs. He mentioned that a normal salary is around R20,000 before taxes. Family homes cost R1.5 million or more, depending on where you live. Monthly bond payments range from R12,000 to R18,000. Car payments, petrol prices and groceries also cost way more.

What used to be possible with one income now requires two or more sources just to survive. The man ended his breakdown by asking whether life was easier back then or if this is just how things change over time.

The post hit a nerve with thousands of people who are struggling to make ends meet in today's economy. Some blamed the government for the rising costs, while others pointed out that inflation is happening worldwide, not just in South Africa. A few people even argued that more South Africans have homes and cars now than they did in 1995. They tried to suggest that things might not be as bad as they seem.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi surprised by the comparison

Social media users shared their thoughts and personal experiences on the TikToker @king.listing1's clip:

@rapiddario11 said:

"Brooo, the normal salary 😢?"

@isaac_sefako questioned:

"I don't even make 15k. Does it mean I am below the poverty line 😭😭😭"

@sabelo vented:

"And some companies still pay us 6000 a month 😭"

@pieter shared:

"My salary was R2,700 in 1995! House bond was R800, petrol about R1.78 per litre, municipal bill was R220 per month, and groceries include meat was R600. Car instalment was R720."

@blue_viper7 argued:

"Dude, more people have homes and cars now compared to then. More people live lavishly now than then. It seems expensive now, but people are living better now."

@royalethnicwear said:

"But people still vote ANC."

@james_theplug1938 corrected:

"20k? No, that's not a normal salary. That's a salary for someone with 5 to 10 years' experience."

@ptkhaba pointed out:

"People blaming ANC when it's an international thing. South Africa is actually very cheap to live in compared to other countries, even with the salary differences."

A family standing together holding buckets of chicken, and a man discussing the cost of living in 1995 vs now. Images: @king.listing1

