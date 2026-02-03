“Good Ol’ Days”: Witbank Date Night Slip From 1997 Leaves Mzansi Shocked by Inflation
- A man shared a photo of a receipt from a date night at Porterhouse restaurant in Witbank on 28 November 1997
- The slip showed orders including cordon bleu for R29.95, special eisbein for R20, garlic rolls for R4.95, and drinks costing less than R8 each
- South Africans were shocked by how affordable a night out was 29 years ago, with many reminiscing about the restaurant's famous food
A man has sparked a wave of nostalgia and discussions about inflation after sharing a receipt from a date night nearly three decades ago. Facebook user Greg Santjie Stark, who shares Christian content and personal posts, shared a photo of a receipt from 28 November 1997 with the caption:
"Ons 'datenight' by Porterhouse, Highland Mews Witbank... Those were the days... R108.75"
The receipt showed a date night for two at the Porterhouse restaurant in Witbank. The couple ordered several drinks and meals, and the entire evening came to just R108.75. Looking at the itemised bill, they ordered one spiced gold double at R7.40, one Appletiser mixer at R4.45, one Richelieu double at R7.20, one lemon mixer at R2.40, one garlic roll at R4.95, and one fried spiked mushrooms at R10.95.
The main courses included one cordon bleu at R29.95 and one special eisbein at R20. They then ordered another round of drinks with one spiced gold double at R7.40, one Appletiser mixer at R4.45, one Richelieu double at R7.20, and one lemonade mixer at R2.40. The total came to R108.75.
The post showed the massive difference between prices back in 1997 and today in 2026. That's 29 years ago, and it shows how much inflation has spiked the cost of certain products and items. The cost of living is dramatically different now compared to back then.
The photo went viral with people sharing their thoughts and reactions. Many were shocked and surprised by what they were seeing, commenting on how easy it was to have a good night out back then.
View the Facebook photo below:
Mzansi reminisces about affordable nights out
Netizens shared their thoughts on the 1997 receipt from Facebook user @gregsantjiestark's photo:
@elitiaopperman said:
"Oh, I miss those garlic sandwiches 😍"
@kevinhurford remembered:
"That was the go-to place in Witbank with delicious food."
@moniquecampbell wrote:
"OMG, haha, that was a nice place. This is where I learned to eat those snails."
@elainevonbenecke added:
"Sigh, now I miss it!! Those garlic rolls."
@mariealbertsserfontein praised:
"Best place ever and the waiters were the best ever, the food was beyond delicious and service was excellent."
@antoniogroenewald recalled:
"Was nice and crazy that night, but decent😂 👍"
@marieotto said:
"Wow! Those were the good old days! 😃"
@willievandemerwe mentioned:
"Eisbein every Tuesday night."
