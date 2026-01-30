A TikTok video revealed how much IT team leaders in South Africa earn after climbing the tech ladder

Mzansi debated whether the pressure and responsibility of IT leadership roles justify the monthly pay and long journey required to reach such positions

The salary breakdown sparked interest in coding careers and tech studies among professionals eager for long-term career growth

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African man has sparked widespread debate on TikTok after unpacking what an IT team leader can earn in Mzansi. The clip, shared on 26 January 2026, gained traction as many people compared the figures to their own salaries and career paths.

Man shares a salary breakdown of an IT team leader that shocked Mzansi. Image: @school_of_it

Source: TikTok

The viral moment centres on a TikTok video posted by the School of IT, where an unnamed man explains the earning potential, responsibilities, and career journey behind the role of an IT team leader.

While the exact location of the recording remains unclear, the conversation it ignited spread across Mzansi, drawing interest from young professionals, students, and seasoned workers curious about the realities of high-paying tech careers.

The story of the IT team leader's salary struck a nerve, especially at a time when many South Africans are reassessing their career choices. The clip not only highlighted the financial rewards but also outlined the years of effort, training, and pressure required to reach that level.

In a TikTok video shared by the School of IT under the handle @school_of_it, a man breaks down a payslip belonging to an IT team leader in South Africa, explaining that the role earns about R98,000 per month before deductions and clears roughly R65,000. He added context by outlining the demanding path toward such a position, which typically begins as a junior developer, progresses through mid-level and senior roles, and eventually leads to team leadership, management, and even executive positions such as Chief Technology Officer.

The video by @school_of_it explained that an IT team leader is responsible for overseeing development teams, ensuring deadlines are met, maintaining quality standards, and keeping projects running smoothly. Beyond management, the role often involves hands-on coding, performance assessments, and coordinating workflows, making technical expertise essential. With added pressure comes the potential for performance bonuses and career growth, making the position highly attractive.

The journey to a six-figure tech career

According to salary data from reputable job platforms like Indeed and PayScale, the average monthly salary for an IT team leader in South Africa typically ranges between R60,000 and R90,000, depending on experience, company size, and location. Senior professionals in high-demand sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, and software development can earn well above this range, especially when bonuses and benefits are factored in.

Breaking into the IT leadership space is not an overnight success. It usually requires years of experience, continuous learning, and formal certifications. Developers often start by mastering coding languages and working on real-world projects before moving into senior roles. Leadership skills, problem-solving abilities, and strong communication are crucial for stepping into team leader positions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the impressive figures

TikTok users flooded the comment section with reactions, sharing personal experiences and aspirations after seeing the salary breakdown.

@welmavdwalt commented:

“Those deductions are most people's only income. 😳 This economy is insane.”

@Sanele Gwiji wrote:

“😭Being an IT Team Lead and getting 98k with no benefits, he/she's underpaid.😫”

@BT_Wez said:

“No pension fund contribution? unless I’m missing something.”

@Roman commented:

“As a software engineer graduate, this gives me hope.”

@That Geek:

“This team lead is underpaid!😳”

The IT enthusiast regularly shares payslips of IT roles on his TikTok account. Image: School of IT

Source: Facebook

More payslip breakdowns on Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher’s payslip shared online opened a discussion about how much teachers really earn once deductions are taken into account.

previously reported that a teacher’s payslip shared online opened a discussion about how much teachers really earn once deductions are taken into account. A woman revealed a Zimbabwean lecturer’s payslip showing a low income, sparking shock across social media.

A young woman shared her weekly delivery driver's pay slip, revealing how gig work earnings are structured.

Source: Briefly News