A woman revealed a Zimbabwean lecturer’s payslip showing a low income, sparking shock across social media

The huge salary difference compared to South African university pay raised concerns about academic inequality

The clip went viral because it challenged assumptions about the value placed on STEM education

A payslip meant to expose reality left viewers stunned by how little a highly skilled lecturer earns in Zimbabwe.

A TikTok video posted by @liferesetwithboni on 7 December 2025 revealed the payslip of a Zimbabwean lecturer earning 237 USD, which converts to around R4 300. The creator normally posts content promoting salary transparency, and this time shared an anonymous document sent by a STEM academic. The clip highlighted the reality of someone who teaches highly technical subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while earning less than many entry-level positions in South Africa. The video was filmed as a reaction-style breakdown showing the salary amounts, and viewers immediately responded with disbelief. People struggled to understand how someone in such an important sector could be paid so little while expected to train future innovators.

To put the number into context, the University of Cape Town’s Standard Academic Salary Package, effective 1 January 2025, shows the dramatic difference. An assistant lecturer earns around R831 153 per year, a lecturer around R941 184, and a senior lecturer around R1 147 460. While South African salaries vary by institution, the gap suggested a serious challenge facing Zimbabwe’s higher education system. STEM roles are globally recognised as critical for economic growth because these fields train people to solve complex problems using technical knowledge. The payslip result sparked a wider discussion about regional pay inequality across African universities.

Salary transparency creates shock

The video posted by user @liferesetwithboni prompted South Africans to react as they are familiar with how highly paid academic experts usually are. It became viral content partly because it contrasted everyday assumptions about intellectual labour with the reality faced in a neighbouring country. Many viewers tagged friends working in education or studying STEM degrees, saying the situation felt unfair and discouraging for future graduates. The shock value of seeing a respected position linked to a salary many associated with groceries made the video trend across multiple platforms.

People expressed sadness and frustration that someone investing years into higher education could receive so little financial support. Others hoped the transparency would force discussion and highlight the challenges lecturers face in Zimbabwe. Some users reflected on how fortunate South African institutions are by comparison. The general mood was sympathetic towards the anonymous lecturer and critical of the pay structure shown in the clip.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Veer Stuur wrote:

“It's a lot of money in Zimbabwe. Each country has its own value of money.”

Noele_rsa🇿🇦 wrote:

“I am a general worker; I earn more than him.”

Tebo Mano wrote:

“That’s why they come to SA and take security jobs.”

Wolf of SPX wrote:

“It’s true, that’s why a lot of Zimbabwean professionals leave the country.”

Umarzet asked:

“And what about school teachers then?”

User967709133 wrote:

“It’s like when you compare your salary here in South Africa to the USA or Europe, you will be shocked, but the cost of living is not the same.”

Macaphunaksale wrote:

“Yikho mabefika la bevumele uhalf of minimum wage. Translations: That’s why when they come here they accept half of minimum wage.”

Langton Mwanza wrote:

“I think every university then pays a lot more in allowances, this would be the official one from the government. I might be wrong, they might take home closer to R40000, don’t come for me.”

E.L.E wrote:

“That’s why Rutendo ran away.”

