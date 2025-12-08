A young woman shared her salary as a candidate attorney, saying it has since become her grocery budget and encouraging others not to lose hope

The light-hearted but honest video opened a conversation about low entry-level pay in professional careers in South Africa, especially in legal work

Her story went viral because many people recognised the struggle of starting a career while trying to keep up with adult life and rising expenses

A TikTok post about earning R4,000 during articles sparked a huge conversation, as it reveals the reality behind the often-polished image of working in law.

The picture left showed Lulu posing with her glasses. Image: @lululedwaba44, jcomp

Source: UGC

South Africans on TikTok have been reacting to a video posted by @lululedwaba445 on 5 December 2025, where she shared her salary experience from her days as a candidate attorney. In the clip, she explained that she once earned R4,000 a month during her articles, and joked that it has since become her grocery budget now that she is further along in her legal career. The post was filmed selfie-style, showing her speaking openly about her early work experience in law and using humour to encourage young professionals not to lose hope while navigating the legal sector. The clip was shared on her TikTok page, where she regularly posts lifestyle content.

Her story highlights a common reality in South Africa’s legal industry, where many law graduates spend years studying, only to discover that entry-level salaries during articles can be extremely low. Although the profession is often associated with success, the path to achieving it is often tough, especially for young candidates who are supporting families or living alone in high-cost cities. Her video captured the emotional contrast between ambition and financial reality, especially during a time when the cost of living has grown faster than entry-level pay in many sectors.

Young lawyers and salary struggles

User @lululedwaba445’s post sparked a wider conversation about salaries, fairness in hiring, and the expectations placed on graduate attorneys. Others related her experience to their fields, saying the first steps into working life often come with sacrifice and patience. The content spread because it felt like a moment many young South Africans have lived through, from job interviews to calculating rent to still showing up motivated at work every day.

In the comments, people praised her honesty and said the humour helped them feel better about their own career journeys. Others shared similar stories about earning low salaries in their first serious jobs, especially in professional fields that look glamorous from the outside. Many users said the clip encouraged them to keep pushing, even when the numbers on paper didn’t match the hard work they were putting in.

The picture on the left captured a woman with an onscreen text revealing her salary. Image: @lululedwaba445

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

User1384408434766 wrote:

"It gets better. I used to earn 90k as an intern, now that's my grocery money."

Tumi 20. wrote:

"From earning 4k to being unemployed again. Hopefully it gets better."

Buyisile Ngcobo wrote:

"I used to earn 5K as an intern; the following year, it became my tax deduction. It surely does get better!"

Zee wrote:

"I used to earn R11k as a Junior Analyst, now that's my car instalment (including insurance and tracker)."

RivPro wrote:

"I used to earn 50k a month as a junior developer. That's my monthly holiday budget now."

Masa29 wrote:

"Save my comment, I’m earning 3k as a civil intern. I’m coming next year. ❤"

Ndzalama Mashosho wrote:

"I used to earn 7k last year, this year it’s my car instalment and insurance. 🙏🏾"

Health is wealth. wrote:

"I used to earn R1920 as an Artisan Trainee, now I earn 30x1920 after Tax, sometimes even more. 🙏"

Check out the TikTok post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries

Mashazi was questioned about a R200,000 salary increase that Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi requested prior to his appointment.

A popular content creator shared a payslip on TikTok showing a creditors clerk with a BCom in accounting earning a small salary.

Popular educational content creator Boni Xaba showed her online followers what an electrical engineer in Zimbabwe took home at the end of every month.

Source: Briefly News