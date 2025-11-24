Popular educational content creator Boni Xaba showed her online followers what an electrical engineer in Zimbabwe took home at the end of every month

Apart from the person's basic salary, they also received several allowances, as mentioned on the payslip

The person was specifically an electrical engineer project coordinator with 12 years of work experience

Educational content creator Boni Xaba showcased a Zimbabwean electrical engineer's salary. Images: Boni Xaba / Facebook, Emmanuel Ikwuegbu / Unsplash

Boni Xaba, an educational content creator, revealed the salary of an electrical engineering project coordinator in Zimbabwe. The individual has 12 years of work experience and holds a diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.

The face of Lifereset with Boni, who often discusses anonymous people's salaries, posted a video of the payslip breakdown on 20 November, 2025. This comes after a TikTok user wrote:

"I pray no Zimbabwean is tempted to send their payslip here because the way we will be laughed at, we won't survive."

Boni, who shared a snippet from one of her YouTube videos, noted with a chuckle:

"We're getting the real tea from Zimbabwe."

She then shared that the person's basic salary was $1 000, equivalent to R17 400 at the time Boni uploaded her video. The unknown professional also received various allowances, which saw the gross earnings total $2 000, roughly R35 500. The net pay was approximately R21 300.

According to PayScale, the average salary of an electrical engineer in Zimbabwe is $24 677 (approximately R427 400).

What does a power engineer do?

CareerExplorer explains that a power engineer is responsible for planning, designing, and maintaining the electrical systems that keep modern society running. Their work ensures that electricity is generated, transmitted, and delivered reliably to homes, businesses, factories, and public facilities. These professionals are employed in various environments, including utility companies, engineering consultancies, and power plants, where they contribute to making electrical networks safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible.

A power engineer's role can vary widely depending on their specialisation. While some focus on designing new electrical systems or improving existing ones, others oversee the control, protection, and monitoring of equipment used in the power grid.

Some electrical power engineers work at power plants. Image: Wim van 't Einde / Unsplash

Increasingly, many power engineers are working on renewable energy solutions, energy storage, and smart grid innovations aimed at modernising the power sector, as explained by CareerExplorer. Their expertise is crucial in ensuring that the electrical grid remains reliable, sustainable, and resilient in the face of growing energy demands and technological change.

Different types of power engineers include:

Electrical engineer

Geothermal engineer

Automation engineer

Smart grid engineer

Power electronics engineer

Power systems engineer

Control systems engineer

Power plant engineer

Transmission engineer

Distribution engineer

Reliability engineer

Energy storage engineer

Core responsibilities typically include:

Power generation and operation

Transmission and distribution

System control and automation

Maintenance and troubleshooting

Renewable energy integration

Regulatory compliance

Energy efficiency and conservation

Emergency preparedness

Data and reporting

Watch the TikTok video on Boni's account below:

