“We’re Getting the Real Tea”: Boni Xaba Unveils Zimbabwean Electrical Engineer’s Salary
- Popular educational content creator Boni Xaba showed her online followers what an electrical engineer in Zimbabwe took home at the end of every month
- Apart from the person's basic salary, they also received several allowances, as mentioned on the payslip
- The person was specifically an electrical engineer project coordinator with 12 years of work experience
Boni Xaba, an educational content creator, revealed the salary of an electrical engineering project coordinator in Zimbabwe. The individual has 12 years of work experience and holds a diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.
The face of Lifereset with Boni, who often discusses anonymous people's salaries, posted a video of the payslip breakdown on 20 November, 2025. This comes after a TikTok user wrote:
"I pray no Zimbabwean is tempted to send their payslip here because the way we will be laughed at, we won't survive."
Boni, who shared a snippet from one of her YouTube videos, noted with a chuckle:
"We're getting the real tea from Zimbabwe."
She then shared that the person's basic salary was $1 000, equivalent to R17 400 at the time Boni uploaded her video. The unknown professional also received various allowances, which saw the gross earnings total $2 000, roughly R35 500. The net pay was approximately R21 300.
According to PayScale, the average salary of an electrical engineer in Zimbabwe is $24 677 (approximately R427 400).
What does a power engineer do?
CareerExplorer explains that a power engineer is responsible for planning, designing, and maintaining the electrical systems that keep modern society running. Their work ensures that electricity is generated, transmitted, and delivered reliably to homes, businesses, factories, and public facilities. These professionals are employed in various environments, including utility companies, engineering consultancies, and power plants, where they contribute to making electrical networks safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible.
A power engineer's role can vary widely depending on their specialisation. While some focus on designing new electrical systems or improving existing ones, others oversee the control, protection, and monitoring of equipment used in the power grid.
Increasingly, many power engineers are working on renewable energy solutions, energy storage, and smart grid innovations aimed at modernising the power sector, as explained by CareerExplorer. Their expertise is crucial in ensuring that the electrical grid remains reliable, sustainable, and resilient in the face of growing energy demands and technological change.
Different types of power engineers include:
- Electrical engineer
- Geothermal engineer
- Automation engineer
- Smart grid engineer
- Power electronics engineer
- Power systems engineer
- Control systems engineer
- Power plant engineer
- Transmission engineer
- Distribution engineer
- Reliability engineer
- Energy storage engineer
Core responsibilities typically include:
- Power generation and operation
- Transmission and distribution
- System control and automation
- Maintenance and troubleshooting
- Renewable energy integration
- Regulatory compliance
- Energy efficiency and conservation
- Emergency preparedness
- Data and reporting
Watch the TikTok video on Boni's account below:
