Saving half your salary might sound impossible, but one business analyst is sharing exactly how she does it. Khensani, who shares career and personal finance content, discussed her five strict rules on how to use a salary. The clip was shared on 10 November 2025 with the caption:

"Remember beloved that these are MY rules 🤣 also I did warn you that I'm strict. Love and light ✌️"

The clip went viral, getting over 2,000 reactions and more than 25,000 views.

The woman's five strict salary rules

In the video, she jumped straight into her rules. Rule number one is that she saves 50% of her income. She explained that she's worked really hard to get to this point and had to downsize to achieve it. The idea came from watching Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, share how she and her husband resolved to live on one of their salaries, the lower one, and save the rest.

"How I see it is that for every month that I work, I give myself a month back in financial freedom," she said.

Her second rule is maxing out any contributions to her retirement annuity and her TFSA every single month. The TFSA has a R500,000 lifetime limit, with a maximum of R36,000 per year, which means R3,000 per month. She stated that she always maxes these out.

Rule three is making sure there's always an allocation for self-development. In the last year, she's paid for her own education and attended various workshops, including an Agenda Women workshop on personal branding.

Her fourth rule is about removing as much regular spending from her salary as possible.

"For example, you know you're gonna use toothpaste twice a day every day for the entire year. You can't be buying toothpaste every single month, so make sure that you research deals and you buy things in bulk," she explained that this gives her freedom to explore ideas throughout the year or pursue new interests and investments.

Finally, her fifth rule is ensuring there's an allocation for giving.

"I believe so much in building community and how each of us have a responsibility for giving back," she said.

She got quality education through scholarships that paid for her high school and university, and sees it as her duty to give back, particularly to students and girls.

Mzansi reacts to the analyst's rules

People flooded the comments on TikTok user @khensanihlaise's post with their thoughts and experiences.

@Mihle 🫧 said:

"Ma'am, I save about 20% but before the month ends, I'm digging in 😫"

@Thabo Israel wrote:

"Trying to reduce commitments too."

@Palesa Thickiswa Mandlazi gushed:

"👏🏽👏🏽 The content I am signing up for😍🔥"

@Miss K 💜💜💜 shared:

"I absolutely love financial literacy talks. Next video please unpack short term investment opportunities that we can use to generate additional income because not everyone can start a business trust me, we not all driven."

@Chanteezydarling added:

"I'm learning so much from you, I can't wait to get a job to apply these things."

@Qiniso Majola 🩷 wrote:

"🙃I'm working on my financial discipline, however the one thing I make sure is that I pay all my expenses on the day I get paid…"

@Momo.fela said:

"Learning so much from these videos, you aren't going unnoticed ma'am🤍 we appreciate you!"

What business analysts do

According to Coursera, business analysts use data to develop business insights and recommend changes to organizations. They pinpoint areas where a company can increase its efficiency and strengthen business processes. Analysts often working closely with others throughout the business to communicate what they find and help implement changes.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information shared in this article is for entertainment purposes only and should not be taken as professional financial advice.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

