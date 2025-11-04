A tax clerk’s payslip with a postgraduate qualification sparked discussions about fair pay in South Africa

Social media users debated whether higher education always translates to higher earnings

The video prompted reflections on career choices, financial pressures, and professional expectations

South Africans engaged in lively conversation after a video revealed a postgraduate tax clerk’s salary, questioning the value of qualifications and pay fairness.

A detailed payslip revealed a tax clerk's earnings with a postgraduate qualification in South Africa.

On 27 February 2025, TikTok user @liferesetwithboni shared a video revealing the payslip of a Tax Clerk holding a Postgraduate Diploma in Taxation. The video showed that the employee worked at a mid-sized accounting firm with about 150 employees and only one year of experience, yet earned what many viewers considered an underwhelming salary for such a qualification. Boni, known for her salary reveal series, uploaded the clip to highlight transparency in career earnings and spark conversations around fair pay in South Africa. The video quickly became a talking point, prompting debates about whether higher education consistently translates into higher income in Mzansi.

The payslip displayed a basic salary of R8,000, with a total cost to the company of R9,631, leaving a net pay of just R6,636 after deductions. Viewers quickly noted that while the job was crucial in a corporate and taxation context, the income did not seem to reflect the effort, time, and investment needed to obtain a postgraduate qualification. The video, posted by user @liferesetwithboni, encouraged South Africans to consider the relationship between qualifications, job experience, and earnings, raising awareness about the cost-of-living pressures and the realities young professionals face. It highlighted that even educated professionals sometimes earn less than expected, prompting reflection about career choices and financial planning.

Career earnings spark nationwide debate

The post immediately gained attention, collecting thousands of comments and shares. Social media users expressed mixed emotions, from disappointment that the pay didn’t match the qualification, to humour about career expectations and financial realities in South Africa. The discussion also prompted other users to share their own experiences and compare salaries, turning the video into a wider conversation about fair compensation, transparency, and the value of qualifications in the current job market.

Overall, the video resonated strongly with Mzansi, prompting reflection on the country’s job market and professional earnings. It reminded viewers that while education is important, it doesn’t always guarantee high pay, and that transparency around salaries can help people make informed decisions. The discussion continues, showing that salary reveals can spark meaningful debate about careers, financial literacy, and the balance between effort and reward in South Africa.

A salary reveal captured South Africans' attention and prompted reflection on education versus income.

Here's what South Africans had to say

Cado said:

“I’m not surprised. They hire qualified staff, but they’re the lowest-paying companies. Get out of there!”

The Original Bobstar said:

“Don’t study taxation. There’s no demand and no scarcity.”

Dilnawaaz Khan commented:

“My nanny and domestic worker earn more without matric, plus she gets free breakfast and lunch, and goes home at 3 pm.”

Nthabiseng Tsotetsi said:

“Ngaze nga depressed. Translation: “I’m so depressed.”

Nelisa commented:

“Probably in Cape Town.”

Bee Kay said:

“ISkolo kodwa sona sinalo nje ilishwa esiza nalo. 😪 Sometimes I think we make a mistake by disclosing our education level; it’s like these companies want to prove a point. Translation: School feels like it comes with bad luck.”

Reggie commented:

“It looks like some companies are crime scenes nje. Translation: It looks like some companies are straight-up crime scenes.”

Lunga_xulu said:

“You had to pause. Kwayena awuyizwa kahle lento. 🤣🤣 Translation: You had to pause, even though you don’t seem to understand this thing properly.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

