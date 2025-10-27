A tax consultant’s payslip sparked national debate after revealing earnings that shocked South Africans

The video inspired online conversations about pay gaps, qualifications, and fairness in professional salaries

Viewers reflected on the realities of working professionals and the importance of financial transparency

South Africans were stunned by the tax consultant’s payslip that opened up bigger conversations about salary fairness and real earnings in the country.

Content creator @liferesetwithboni posted the video three months ago as part of her ongoing trend of sharing people’s payslips anonymously to encourage public discussion. In this particular video, she reviewed a payslip belonging to a tax consultant who holds a BCom Honours in Management and a professional certificate in Taxation. The payslip showed a basic salary of R10,000, an irregular payment of R2,000, and overtime earnings of R2,790, resulting in a total net pay of R13,416 after deductions. The post took many South Africans by surprise, as they assumed that tax consultants, especially those with qualifications, earned far higher salaries.

The clip opened up a broader conversation about real wages and the cost of living in South Africa. Many viewers couldn’t believe that someone in such a skilled role was earning so little, despite years of study and a strong educational background. According to job data from Pnet.co.za, entry-level tax consultants in South Africa typically earn between R18,000 and R30,000 per month, while more senior roles can range from R45,000 to R60,000, and sometimes up to R3 million annually, depending on experience and position. The platform also highlights how experience, role level, and qualifications influence these earnings, meaning someone just starting might face a much smaller paycheck until they progress further.

Salary figures spark online debate

The video, posted by YouTuber @liferesetwithboni, quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, drawing in thousands of views and hundreds of comments. Many users expressed shock, while others shared their own workplace frustrations and experiences. Viewers debated whether companies were underpaying skilled professionals or whether the individual’s role was more administrative than consulting-based. The comments section filled up with South Africans comparing qualifications, job titles, and earnings, revealing how uncertain and inconsistent salary expectations can be in the local market.

The post left many reflecting on the financial realities faced by educated South Africans. People felt empathy for the employee and voiced frustration over how challenging it can be to earn a sustainable income, even with advanced degrees. The conversation also opened the door to transparency, with more people encouraging honest discussions about pay gaps and salary awareness to promote fairness in the workplace.

Here's what South Africans had to say

Janetlily04 said:

“Haibo! This person can start their own tax business; it’s so easy to start. 10k is an insult.”

Nomsamgilane9976 wrote:

“Haibo, she must look for a job; she deserves better.”

Fhatu1m commented:

“Hey, we need to name and shame. This is bad.”

Nkanyisontombela4412 said:

“Too low.”

Jakalasi7540 wrote:

“Kanti inganekwane!”

