South Africans eagerly discussed the country’s most purchased cars, with the list sparking a nationwide conversation about affordability, value, and trusted brands.

Viewers compared prices and performance, questioning why Toyota and Suzuki models stayed on top. Image: Sleepi Alleyne, NikAff

A TikTok video posted by @asskom on 3 October 2025 broke down the top 10 most purchased cars in South Africa, based on estimated monthly sales. The post quickly caught attention, gaining over 2,000 likes and many comments from South Africans reacting to the list. The creator explained that the list reflected estimated monthly sales from various brands, with figures like Toyota SA reporting more than 11,000 Corolla Cross units sold nationwide. The video sparked debate online, particularly when some users shared their thoughts about how affordability and brand popularity influence the rankings.

According to the post, the Toyota Vitz secured the tenth spot with approximately 883 units sold at a starting price of R178,000, while the Toyota Corolla Cross topped the list with around 2,743 units sold monthly, starting from R414,800. Other models that made the list included the Suzuki Ertiga, Haval Jolion, Toyota Starlet, Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Grand i10, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Suzuki Swift, and the VW Polo. The video also emphasised that sales numbers vary each month, but gives a glimpse into which vehicles dominate the South African market based on popularity and price range.

South Africa’s top-selling car list

The video, posted by TikTok user @asskom, went viral, reaching thousands within hours of being posted. Viewers debated why certain brands performed better, with some arguing that affordability made cars like the Suzuki Swift and Toyota Starlet more appealing to the average buyer. Others expressed surprise at seeing newer models like the Suzuki Fronx and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro ranking so high. The post became a discussion hub, as people compared prices, performance, and value, reflecting how closely South Africans monitor the car market.

The comments were filled with car enthusiasts, everyday drivers, and potential buyers sharing opinions on which models they preferred. Some admired the Toyota Corolla Cross for its reputation and reliability, while others praised Suzuki for offering affordable, fuel-efficient options. The video became both an educational post and a conversation starter, giving insight into what South Africans prioritise when choosing a vehicle, from price and fuel efficiency to brand trust.

A viral post turned car rankings into a nationwide discussion about money, mobility, and preference. Image: @asskom

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

The Bar-Bender said:

“Toyota Quantum."

Sthenjwa said:

“Polo number one.”

Khanyisahh said:

“No, number one is Omoda.”

Skibha Somdlwane Mthethwa commented:

“Mxm, amanga lawa! Nani niyazi angakanani amaTriber nangakin. (These are lies! You all know how strong those Tribers are.)”

LizeMari Van Der Vyv said:

“Just fix your picture on number four. I have the Chery Tiggo 4; that picture is the Tiggo 8.”

Latoya M commented:

“Hyundai Accent.”

The Joker said:

“Germans are losing grip of the South African motoring industry.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

