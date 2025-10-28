A local creator shared a detailed South African bucket list that quickly captured travel lovers’ attention online

The video showcased scenic destinations and affordable experiences that celebrate the country’s natural beauty

Mzansi viewers felt inspired to explore more of South Africa’s hidden gems after seeing the post

South Africans were inspired by the bucket list video, which celebrated affordable travel and reminded viewers of the beauty in their own backyard.

A travel creator’s South African bucket list went viral after showcasing stunning, affordable adventures. Image: Life_of_Betts

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user known as Life_of_Betts posted a travel-themed video on 22 October 2025, and within six days, it gained over 9,400 likes and more than 140 comments from South Africans who loved seeing the country’s beauty showcased. In the clip, she highlighted several bucket list activities to try across South Africa, each with detailed pricing and location information. The activities ranged from bottling your own Cap Classique at Weltevrede in Bonnievale, Western Cape, worth R200, to hiking the Storms River Bridge Trail in Tsitsikamma National Park, costing R49. The list also included breathtaking spots like Tufa Waterfall in Mpumalanga, costing R50, the Tugela Gorge Trail in Royal Natal National Park, costing R45, and a visit to The Alpaca Loom in Paarl, costing R50.

What made the video stand out was not just the list of activities but the stunning visuals she captured at each destination. The clip offered viewers a front-row seat to South Africa’s incredible landscapes, from mountain trails to lush waterfalls and peaceful farms. Her well-organised guide showed that exploring the country doesn’t have to be expensive, and her enthusiasm inspired viewers to add these experiences to their travel goals. Each activity included scenic footage that reminded people just how diverse and beautiful South Africa truly is.

South African travel activity guide

As the video posted by travel content creator Life_of_Betts, circulated, it quickly gained momentum among travel lovers and locals looking for affordable adventures. The simplicity of the guide, combined with its authenticity, helped it spread rapidly across Facebook and TikTok. Comments poured in from people tagging friends and planning future road trips. Some praised her for promoting local tourism, while others said they had visited the same places and loved seeing them through her lens.

The post created a wave of positivity, with many expressing newfound appreciation for South Africa’s beauty. Others shared that the guide encouraged them to travel locally instead of looking abroad for experiences. By showing the value of exploring homegrown destinations, the creator reminded viewers that adventure is often right around the corner, and it doesn’t need to cost much to be memorable.

A view of waterfalls, mountains, and vineyards, showcasing the beauty of South African bucket list spots. Image: Life_of_Betts

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the video

Katie Modongo said:

“Also, how much for non–SA residents? Or are we not allowed in some of those places?”

Lynmarie Aswgen commented:

“I think it’s meant for day activities if you’re already in town.”

Mecayla Cooper said:

“This is only for KZN and Cape Town, it’s not the whole of South Africa.”

Khadi Evi commented:

“Wow! I’m saving this reel, amazing short lefts!”

Abiti Chikhawo commented:

“Don’t lie to people! There’s no such thing as budget-friendly.”

Mandi Gabler said:

“I miss home!”

Kagiso Boase Kurt commented:

“I went hiking for free in Tsitsikamma.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News stories related to vacations

A South African woman named Piwe, who often posts travel content online, shared how people could explore Mpumalanga on a budget.

Pearl Modiadie's ex-fiancé Jordan Cohen posted new photos with his girlfriend on a vacation, prmpting netizens to react.

A South African woman opened up about a vacation that she recently took to Mozambique, sharing costs and activities.

Source: Briefly News