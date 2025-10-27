Pearl Modiadie's ex-fiancé Jordan Cohen posted new photos with his girlfriend

Cohen shared pictures from his vacation in Johannesburg with his new girlfriend

The reactions to Cohen's new relationship were mixed, with some praising him for being open about his new relationship, while others criticised him for moving on too quickly after allegedly breaking Pearl Modiadie's heart

Pearl Modiadie’s ex showed off his new girlfriend again. Image: atljordan, pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Talented South African actress and TV presenter Pearl Modiadie’s ex-fiancé Jordan Cohen sparked reactions after he shared a new picture with his new girlfriend.

Jordan Cohen continues to enjoy the soft life with his new girlfriend, Benice Taty, after he and Pearl Modiadie called off their short engagement in March 2025. On Friday, 24 October 2025, Cohen shared several photos of himself and his new girlfriend while on vacation in Johannesburg.

Pearl Modiadie's ex-fiancé shows off new bae

In the photos shared on his official Instagram account, Jordan Cohen shared that they were booked at the Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa. The post was captioned:

“Day 1 in Johannesburg with ❤️ was a spa day!”

Entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News reshared one of the pictures, a selfie of Jordan Cohen and his new girlfriend. The post was captioned:

“Pearl Modiadie’s ex-fiance, Jordan Cohen, with his new girlfriend.”

In the selfie, Jordan Cohen and Benice Taty were relaxing together on a lounge chair while dressed in matching light grey bathrobes.

SA reacts to new photo of Pearl Modiadie's ex-fiancé's

Social media users filled the comment section with a cocktail of reactions. Some recounted how Pearl Modiade used to keep Jordan Cohen’s face private in photos she shared while they were dating. Others applauded Cohen for publicly showing love to his new girlfriend, while some warned Bernice Taty.

Here are some of the comments:

@Snee_G declared:

“Une- Type 🥰”

@LesothoJoinsZA asked:

“Why are you making him popular? Nobody cares about him because he broke our girl’s heart.”

@gee_khalifa remarked:

“He came back with more sauce😭🔥”

@Yollzz_D

“The way Pearl used to hide him, sana. The new babe said, ‘Over here, you will be a pawn’🤭”

@AfricanBlackAsa asked:

“How do people manage to move on so quickly to the next person, or the person had moved long before the relationship ended?”

@Prince111Ever requested:

“Please, also post Pearl's boyfriend now. I want to see something.”

@Sapho_N_Ngudle claimed:

He is committing adultery. Oh, shame he fumbled a good woman. Money is not always the solution, but presence and consistency.”

@llcoolmloo warned:

“If he can do it once, he can do it again. Wipe that smile off your face.”

@TumiGabuza predicted:

“The sad part is he's also gonna leave her 😭”

Pearl Modiadie’s ex-fiancé Jordan Cohen flaunted his new girlfriend. Image: atljordan

Source: Instagram

