A post the late rapper AKA shared on social media after Anele Tembe died has resurfaced online

Many social media users were and still are shocked by how the Congratulate rapper chose to break his silence after his fiancée passed away

This comes after her case returned to mainstream media following new evidence from those close to the investigation

Briefly News got some insight into the couple's relationship from a close source

Social media criticised AKA's behaviour after Anele Tembe's death.

Source: Instagram

One of AKA's posts after his late fiancée, Anele "Neli" Tembe, passed away has resurfaced on social media and sparked outrage among online users.

Neli passed away in April 2021 after falling to her death from a high-rise building in Cape Town. She had been engaged to AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes), who was with her in their hotel room before her death.

Despite his public display of grief and heartache, many have raised concerns that the rapper's later actions contradicted his earlier expressions of sorrow..

On Thursday, 24 October 2025, Twitter (X) user seseaco shared a viral screenshot of AKA's Instagram story post, published some days after Anele's unfortunate death.

The rapper shared a picture of himself smoking in a deserted field, but it was his provocative song choice for the post—P*ss On Your Grave by Travis Scott—that truly ignited anger across social media.

This was due to the offensive and disrespectful nature of the song's title, which many felt was inappropriate to share publicly, especially after losing someone he claimed was the love of his life.

Nota Baloyi confirmed to Briefly News that the pair were married under customary law.

Her death has resurfaced in mainstream media after former Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed during his Ad-hoc Committee testimony his belief that Anele was murdered and may not have taken her own life.

AKA ignited anger on social media after sharing a post listening to a song by Travis Scott that was deemed inappropriate, especially after his fiancée had died.

Source: Instagram

While AKA never got to explain his reasoning for the post, many people were led to believe that he was silently rejoicing in Neli's death.

Furthermore, others believe, despite not having a shred of proof, that the rapper was behind his fiancée's death, considering their tumultuous relationship.

AKA tragically died after being shot outside of a Durban restaurant on 10 February 2023. Many have speculated that his murder was a revenge killing orchestrated by Tembe's family, as a result of the contentious circumstances surrounding her death.

See AKA's controversial post below.

AKA's post sparks outrage on social media

South Africans were appalled by AKA's controversial post.

withoutpunk999 said:

"This post was suspicious, man."

_SayItLikeDat_ wrote:

"He was begging for it, and they gave it to him."

Dicey_Shizzle speculated:

"I have a theory that THIS specific day and post is the one that really sealed his death. It was on this day that they really decided he had to go!"

FormerGrillz posted:

"This is when he sealed his fate for me."

SJizzleBeats added:

"I really felt some type of way when he played this song. That Tyma did it, broer. Moer."

Online users were outraged by AKA's post after Anele Tembe died.

Source: Instagram

Olanrewaju1of1 responded:

"Five years later, and this post is still so insane to me. I really knew that they were gonna off him, just didn’t expect it to take that long."

katlemkh said:

"We’ll never forget."

belindalelethu_ commented:

"It was only a matter of time, man."

ThatgirlLee__ posted:

"This was probably Tembe's last straw."

mollys_acc claimed:

"He didn’t care, man. Not even a little."

Nota Baloyi calls out Bheki Cele

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's reaction to Bheki Cele's statement about Anele Tembe's death.

The controversial media personality slammed Cele for alluding to AKA's involvement in Anele's death, all while defending the rapper.

