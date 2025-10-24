Nota Baloyi weighed in on Bheki Cele's recent claims about Anele Tembe's tragic death

The controversial media personality made unverified claims about Neli's death, also sharing a picture of an unidentified woman he claims to have been her

This comes after the former Minister of Police made startling revelations, suggesting that Anele Tembe was murdered and did not take her own life, as was previously alleged

Nota Baloyi weighed in on the statements Bheki Cele made before the Ad-hoc Committee. Images: lavidanota/ Instagram, MDNnewss/ Twitter, Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South African music executive Nota Baloyi responded to Bheki Cele's shocking statements about Anele Tembe's death during the Ad-hoc Committee meeting.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the former Minister of Police suggested that Neli may have been murdered, completely dismissing the previous claims that she had taken her life.

His revelations left many South Africans unsettled but unsurprised. Responding to his statements in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post on 24 October, Nota revisited Anele's alleged past attempt at taking her life.

"At a Hilton Hotel owned by her father, standing over the Durban ICC where her funeral was held, this time she was persuaded otherwise, but in April 2022, this went wrong."

Nota shared a picture of a woman he claims is Anele, standing atop a high-rise building believed to be the Hilton Hotel. He further alleges that the hotel is owned by Anele's father, businessman Moses Tembe.

The hotel was known to be owned by Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Al Otaiba, an Arab Emirates-based businessman.

Anele Tembe died after falling from a hotel building in Cape Town. She was in a tumultuous relationship with her then-boyfriend AKA, whom she had allegedly been arguing with before her untimely death.

According to Nota, Anele was persuaded not to take her life during her first attempt. By mentioning that "this went wrong," he alludes to Tembe's unfortunate fall that ended her life in April 2021, seemingly highlighting that no one was successful in reasoning with her at that time, even AKA.

Nota Baloyi unpacked Bheki Cele’s statement about Anele Tembe's death. Images: lavidanota/ Instagram, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Furthermore, Nota attempts to corroborate AKA’s claims that he tried to help Neli, stating he left their hotel room to alert security for assistance.

Nota concludes by questioning Cele’s motives for bringing up the case four years later, when Cele "had two years as police minister to ensure we get the truth."

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota accused Cele of deliberately mishandling AKA's murder case.

"Bheki Cele is using AKA to deflect from the terms of reference of the AdHoc Committee. He is refusing to acknowledge that AKA was a politically-exposed person whose murder should’ve been investigated by the political killings task team."

He corrected his previous error regarding Moses Tembe's ownership of the Hilton Hotel, confirming only that Tembe has various interests in the hospitality sector, including a hotel in Durban's Beachfront.

His analysis of Bheki Cele's alarming comments raised serious doubts and questions about what truly happened to Neli that fateful day.

Nota Baloyi challenged Bheki Cele’s statement about Anele Tembe's death. Image: lavidaNOTA

South Africans weigh in on Nota Baloyi's statement

Fans, including Nota, don't believe that AKA could have been behind Anele's death. Many believe Cele was attempting to "protect" Tembe's father, whom they claim is a good friend of the former Police Minister.

lavidaNOTA stated:

"Until proven otherwise, I don’t believe Kiernan is a murderer!"

AfcLicks said:

"I remember this video. A year later, she succeeded, and they blamed it on my GOAT. We have known that the former general and her father are good buddies."

Lech67719389 wrote:

"Yes! I take anything that comes out of Bheki Cele's mouth with a grain of salt. Why say this now when AKA is not around to defend himself? No one thinks that's dodgy? This might be a classic case of misdirection to get South Africans distracted."

bloomingsee asked:

"Why is Bheki more concerned about her death than AKA's death? He is trying to protect her father."

Social media users argued whether Anele Tembe was killed or ended her life. Image: News24

Meanwhile, others remain unconvinced that Anele took her life.

MbusoDlamini01 said:

"I strongly believe she didn't take her life."

Mr_Roving_Eye slammed Nota Baloyi:

"The police have evidence. You only have assumptions."

MbuyaneNgcebo argued:

"Nah, bro, we are not going the Oscar Pistorius route with this one. That poor girl was murdered!"

LonaNdlela added:

"Just because she tried to kill herself before does not mean she couldn’t have been murdered."

