Bheki Cele Drops Bombshell Allegations about AKA’s Fiancée, Anele Tembe’s Death in Ad Hoc Testimony
- The former Police Minister, Bheki Cele, dropped a bombshell allegation regarding the tragic death of Anele Tembe
- Anele Tembe fell from the 10th floor of a hotel building in Cape Town in 2021, where she was allegedly with her partner, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes
- Bheki Cele, in his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee, claimed that the police were investigating the death as a murder
Former police minister Bheki Cele gave a chilling testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, regarding the tragic passing of Anele 'Neli' Tembe.
Tembe, daughter of a well-known Durban businessman, was the fiancée of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. She tragically lost her life in 2021 after a fatal fall from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.
During his testimony in Parliament on 23 October 2025 in the Western Cape, Cele suggested that the police, at the time, were investigating the death as a possible murder.
Cele on Anele Tembe's death investigation
In his testimony, Cele alleged that the police did not completely rule out murder, despite her late partner, AKA, claiming that she jumped.
Bheki Cele shared, “I'm sure you'll hear one day that there is an inquest in the death of Moses Tembe's daughter, honourable member, police did the investigation and they believed that that daughter was murdered.”
Moses Tembe, Anele's father, remained firm in his belief that his daughter did not take her own life.
Cele further recounted the moment he spoke with the President about this case:
"I went to the president. I said: 'Mr President, your minister of police is going to do something funny. He's going to support the private prosecution. And the prosecutor refused to give a certificate. So you can't prosecute, you can't give a certificate. So you're stuck in the middle. But now I know that in that inquest, the magistrate who is there now is asking the question, why this thing was not enroled? Because it's an obvious case. You should ask the prosecutor who did not enrol it in the Western Cape."
Watch the X video by @newsslivesa below:
X blog page @MDNnewss posted this on X:
What AKA said about Anele's death
During his interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo on The Bar Group's YouTube channel, AKA gave his version of events, stating that there had been arguments leading to Anele's death.
“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements. We sat down, and we spoke, and we started disagreeing again, and things got heated. When things took a turn, I decided that I should remove myself from the situation. I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down. I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony”, he said.
Nota claims he viewed Anele's body with AKA
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi stirred controversy surrounding the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe.
Baloyi, who was a guest on The Daily Podcast with Wealth, alleged that he accompanied the late rapper to the mortuary. Nota's claims drew criticism for being unproven, as they could not be substantiated as true or false.
Source: Briefly News
