A Durban one-bedroom apartment priced at R1 million sparked discussions online, with viewers questioning the steep cost

The viral video highlighted concerns about property inflation and accessibility for young buyers trying to enter the market

The clip encouraged a broader conversation on housing affordability, ethics, and the high costs of city living

South Africans are increasingly debating property prices as this Durban apartment listing shows the growing frustration with affordability and market fairness.

Two side-by-side selfies of a man wearing glasses, one in a red shirt and the other in a dark top. Image: @ridwaanking

Source: TikTok

A one-bedroom apartment in Durban has caused a stir online after being listed for a staggering R1 million. The video, posted by @ridwaanking on 17 November 2025, shared the details of the apartment and questioned its steep price. The man in the clip broke down why he felt the valuation was excessive, highlighting the small size and limited features of the apartment. South Africans quickly engaged with the post, discussing why such a price tag exists in the current property market and debating whether it represents greed or market exploitation.

The apartment, located in a central Durban area, is marketed with basic amenities, and yet the listing price has shocked many prospective buyers. While one-bedroom apartments are common in the city, few are priced this high without additional luxury features. Analysts and property enthusiasts in the comments section also raised concerns about rising property costs and the accessibility of housing for young buyers. The conversation highlighted how property inflation continues to impact everyday South Africans, raising questions about market fairness and ethics.

Durban property pricing shocks residents online

The post quickly went viral, amassing a huge number of likes, shares, and over a thousand comments in just a few days. Viewers weighed in on whether the price is justified and shared similar experiences in other parts of Durban and South Africa. Many users called out the price as excessive, calling attention to the affordability crisis and comparing the listing to other apartments of similar size in the country. The online engagement reflects a growing frustration among South Africans with property costs that seem detached from reality.

Reactions from netizens showed a mix of disbelief, frustration, and humour as people expressed how shocking it is to pay so much for a small apartment. The discussion sparked broader debates about property ethics, market speculation, and housing accessibility. The video posted by user @ridwaanking resonated with South Africans who are concerned about affordability and the widening gap between property prices and average incomes.

A screenshot showed the listing of a one-bedroom apartment in Durban with a million-rand price tag. Image: @ridwaanking

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Taryn Abrahams commented:

“Besides the landlord, we also need to question that agent who thought this was a good idea.”

Tracey commented:

“Let’s also talk about the ridiculous rules and regulations, leases with double rental, admin fees, lights, water, deposits… how do they expect us to live?”

Mawande Nzama wrote:

“I’d make an offer of R350k, then call it a day.”

Shazzy786 wrote:

“We pay deposits and never get them back in Durban, high rent, rotten flats. How does this work?”

Naeem commented:

“Bro, they made a mistake with that price. The last zero was a typo error. So, I think it’s worth it.”

C_k134 wrote:

“Some Johannesburg apartments are cheaper than this.”

Clinton commented:

“Yaaas, the bridge from Claremont to Westville is mad; I learnt something new today.”

Colt wrote:

“That’s normal in Cape Town.”

JB commented:

“Government must step in; the rich get richer.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to apartments

A luxury one-bedroom home in an exclusive Cape Town suburb ignited national debate after its high price tag was revealed online.

A young Pretoria beauty entrepreneur celebrated a major milestone by sharing a video tour of her new apartment.

A South African student in Russia shared a video tour of her new apartment, celebrating a fresh start.

Source: Briefly News