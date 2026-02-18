Cape Town is preparing for one of its biggest municipal land auctions in years, with residential, commercial and industrial sites spread across the metro

An iconic inner-city arena is being positioned as a redevelopment opportunity that could reshape part of the CBD and surrounding precinct

Residents shared mixed reactions online as questions emerged about investment access and what the future holds for the landmark dome

Cape Town is preparing for a major property shake-up after the City confirmed it will auction about 50 municipal-owned sites across the metro. These properties include the iconic Good Hope Centre, which will be part of the sale on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

The Good Hope Centre, along with 49 other properties face the hammer as City of Cape Town aims to create jobs. Image: City of Cape Town

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made on 16 February 2026 and set the stage for what officials describe as “one of the city’s biggest land release drives in recent years.”

In a statement, the City said the aim of the auction is to unlock economic value, attract private investors, and create jobs. The properties identified are not required for municipal use, and that proceeds from the sales will be reinvested into service delivery for residents across Cape Town.

Good Hope Centre set for new chapter

The release of the Good Hope Centre was the headline grabber. The dome-shaped venue has hosted numerous events for decades, including political gatherings. It is located near the CBD, and spans more than two hectares.

According to the City, the dome's heritage elements will be protected under the conditions of the sale.

The City believes the site could become a catalyst for broader revitalisation. Independent consultants have already verified building areas and development rights to assist potential bidders with feasibility planning.

Nearly 50 properties across the metro

A wide range of residential, commercial and industrial sites will go under the hammer. Residential properties are located in areas such as Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Goodwood, Maitland and Vredehoek. Commercial opportunities stretch from the Foreshore to Century City, Bellville and Mitchells Plain. Industrial land in Atlantis, Epping and Khayelitsha.

In total, about 282 000 square metres of land will be released. The auction will take place both online and in person.

See the City of Cape Town post:

Mzansi weighs in on the auction

The post drew attention from residents and property watchers. Some Capetonians questioned what would happen to community access to certain sites.

Itzz Iqhawe Kaspoti commented:

“Haibo! Those buildings are belonging to the public Did you consult us first?”

Delia Galloway said:

“Would the City like to donate a building for a School of Performing Arts?”

Nobantu Faku wrote:

“Auction our burnt Parliament too.”

Peter McLauchlan noted:

“That dome would make another We Buy Cars shop.”

David van der Spuy said:

“Make the Good Hope Centre a massive and properly functioning Home Affairs building so people can get IDs and Passports within 30 minutes.”

Gary De Villiers asked:

“Are there conditions attached to the sale of the Good Hope Centre to ensure it will not be demolished or modified beyond recognition by the new owners?”

Mpilo Tracy Grootboom commented:

“Did the council approve this auction? Where is the public participation process? What will be done with those proceeds?”

The Good Hope Centre sits a few meters from the Castle of Good Hope. Image: Patrick Donovan

Source: Getty Images

More stories about auctions in Mzansi

Source: Briefly News