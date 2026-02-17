Residents of Springs in the East Rand are digging for gold after rumours of discovery in local soil

The cattle kraal site was transformed into a makeshift mine by hundreds of hopeful diggers

The landowners allegedly allowed people to dig and remove soil believed to contain gold for R20

The rush began last Monday after rumours spread that a community member had discovered gold particles in the soil. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

GAUTENG, EAST RAND - Residents of Payneville in the Gugulethu section of Springs on the East Rand are continuing to dig up a private cattle kraal in search of what they believe are gold deposits beneath the surface.

Gold particles in the soil

According to EWN, the rush began last Monday, 16 February 2026, after rumours spread that a community member had discovered gold particles in the soil. Word of the alleged find circulated quickly, drawing hundreds of people armed with spades to the plot, which is roughly the size of two soccer fields. What was once grazing land now resembles a small-scale mine. Dozens of holes scar the ground. At least 30 people were already on site early in the morning, with larger crowds expected as the day progresses.

Residents told Sowetan that the landowners initially allowed people to dig and remove soil believed to contain gold for R20. As numbers increased, the fee reportedly rose to R50. Some diggers load buckets of soil onto bakkies and transport them to a nearby river to sift through sediment for traces of gold. Several participants claimed they had sold recovered particles for as much as R3,000 at a time, although this could not be independently verified.

Community members gave conflicting accounts of the land's history. Some alleged it was an old mine dump, while others claimed it lay above a disused sewer line. Reporters observed cattle near the excavated area, indicating the site remains in use as a kraal. Residents said high unemployment in the area has fuelled the digging, with many viewing it as a rare opportunity to earn a quick income.

Several participants claimed they had sold recovered particles. Image: centralnewsza/X

