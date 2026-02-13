“Haibo”: Payneville Residents Rush To Dig After Alleged Gold Discovery
- Residents in Payneville, Springs began digging in an open area after reports surfaced of possible gold-bearing soil being discovered during excavation
- Word spread quickly through the community, drawing more people to the site in hopes of striking it lucky in what felt like a modern-day gold rush
- South Africans on social media reacted with curiosity, questioning whether the discovery had been officially verified
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Excitement erupted in Payneville, Springs, after reports of gold-bearing soil surfaced in the Gugulethu Section near the Krall Esibayeni cattle kraal. Residents gathered with tools and began digging, hoping to uncover valuable deposits. The alleged discovery sparked comparisons to South Africa’s historic gold rush era, while online reactions ranged from hopeful encouragement to cautious scepticism about whether the find was legitimate.
On 12 February 2026, a video showed residents in Payneville, Springs, digging in an open area after reports of a possible gold discovery. The footage, shared by @dummsun.masiyazi, captured community members gathering with tools and digging enthusiastically in the Gugulethu Section near the Krall Esibayeni cattle kraal.
It was alleged that gold-bearing soil had been found during digging in the area. Word spread quickly, and more residents reportedly joined in, hoping to strike it lucky. The excitement resembled a modern-day gold rush, with people eager to test their luck.
Payneville community searches for gold
South Africa has a long history of gold mining, especially in Gauteng. The Witwatersrand Basin once produced some of the world’s largest gold deposits. That history likely fuelled the excitement, as many saw a chance for opportunity.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Mzansi reacted with curiosity and humour. Some wished the community luck, while others questioned whether the discovery had been officially confirmed. The video by user @dummsun.masiyazi once again showed how quickly news spreads when hope and opportunity are involved.
Here's what Mzansi had to say
Izintozakasfiso said:
"Apparently the owner wants to loosen the soil to plant so he tricked the people. 😭"
Man asked:
"But are they finding any?"
Master FX Boss Sonny's Magic said:
"Easy to dig gold. Easy to have gold. Difficult to get a customer."
Peter6240 asked:
"After digging, so where are you going to sell it?"
The end / Mafelelo25 said:
"Kaiser Chiefs supporters only there. 😳😂"
Mpho_Pops said:
"Probably Pyrite (FeS2), also known as fool's Gold."
Snazzy asked:
"Who remembers the story of Quartz? 🤣"
Andries Sekgobela said:
"By then you don't even have connections on how to sell it."
Lushaba said:
"That gold belongs to the government. 😂😂"
Gmos said:
"South Africa is becoming like DRC very soon; will have non-stop wars."
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories about mining
- COSATU in KwaZulu-Natal has voiced concern over reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wants all new mining activities in the province stopped.
- The South African policemen arrested for aiding an alleged illegal mining kingpin known as Tiger, from Lesotho, appeared in court.
- A North West mining tycoon went viral after gifting two loyal friends brand-new luxury SUVs to thank them for supporting his business journey.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za