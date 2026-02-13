Residents in Payneville, Springs began digging in an open area after reports surfaced of possible gold-bearing soil being discovered during excavation

Word spread quickly through the community, drawing more people to the site in hopes of striking it lucky in what felt like a modern-day gold rush

South Africans on social media reacted with curiosity, questioning whether the discovery had been officially verified

Excitement erupted in Payneville, Springs, after reports of gold-bearing soil surfaced in the Gugulethu Section near the Krall Esibayeni cattle kraal. Residents gathered with tools and began digging, hoping to uncover valuable deposits. The alleged discovery sparked comparisons to South Africa’s historic gold rush era, while online reactions ranged from hopeful encouragement to cautious scepticism about whether the find was legitimate.

The visual on the right showed community members digging for the alleged gold. Image: @dummsun.masiyazi

Source: TikTok

On 12 February 2026, a video showed residents in Payneville, Springs, digging in an open area after reports of a possible gold discovery. The footage, shared by @dummsun.masiyazi, captured community members gathering with tools and digging enthusiastically in the Gugulethu Section near the Krall Esibayeni cattle kraal.

It was alleged that gold-bearing soil had been found during digging in the area. Word spread quickly, and more residents reportedly joined in, hoping to strike it lucky. The excitement resembled a modern-day gold rush, with people eager to test their luck.

Payneville community searches for gold

South Africa has a long history of gold mining, especially in Gauteng. The Witwatersrand Basin once produced some of the world’s largest gold deposits. That history likely fuelled the excitement, as many saw a chance for opportunity.

Mzansi reacted with curiosity and humour. Some wished the community luck, while others questioned whether the discovery had been officially confirmed. The video by user @dummsun.masiyazi once again showed how quickly news spreads when hope and opportunity are involved.

The screenshot on the left showed crowds digging for alleged gold. Image: @dummsun.masiyazi

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Izintozakasfiso said:

"Apparently the owner wants to loosen the soil to plant so he tricked the people. 😭"

Man asked:

"But are they finding any?"

Master FX Boss Sonny's Magic said:

"Easy to dig gold. Easy to have gold. Difficult to get a customer."

Peter6240 asked:

"After digging, so where are you going to sell it?"

The end / Mafelelo25 said:

"Kaiser Chiefs supporters only there. 😳😂"

Mpho_Pops said:

"Probably Pyrite (FeS2), also known as fool's Gold."

Snazzy asked:

"Who remembers the story of Quartz? 🤣"

Andries Sekgobela said:

"By then you don't even have connections on how to sell it."

Lushaba said:

"That gold belongs to the government. 😂😂"

Gmos said:

"South Africa is becoming like DRC very soon; will have non-stop wars."

Check out the TikTok video below:

