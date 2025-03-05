The policemen arrested for aiding an alleged illegal mining kingpin known as Tiger, from Lesotho, appeared in court

The officers allegedly assisted Tiger to escape from a shaft at the abandoned Stilfontein gold mine on 15 January 2025

Their aiding and abetting and defeating the ends of justice case was postponed to May for further investigations

Four police officers appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court for a second time since their arrests for allegedly aiding in a lawful custody escape. Image: @J_chabalala

KRUGERSDORP — Four police officers charged with helping alleged illicit mining kingpin Neo James "Tiger" Tshoaeli escape lawful custody during the rescue and arrest of Stilfontein illegal miners appeared in court.

Warrant Officers Jack Motlhabya and Menzi Shabalala, and Sergeants Ntuthuko Dladla and Samkelo Mbotho face defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting charges.

4 Criminal cops appear in court

The quartet, who were part of the Operation Vala Umgodi task force under the National Intervention Unit (NIU) at the abandoned Buffelsfontein gold mine, were arrested on Friday, 31 January 2025.

They appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court the same day.

An Anti-Corruption Unit investigation following the disappearance of Lesotho national Tiger from a shaft at the sealed-off mine on 15 January pointed to their alleged involvement.

Throngs of arrested illegal miners were detained at the Stilfontein police station while being processed and before appearing in court.

However, Tiger was never booked into the cells.

Neo James Tshoaeli escaped from a shaft at the Stilfontein mine amid Operation Vala Umgodi on 15 January 2025. Image: @newslivesa

During the officers' scheduled brief court appearance on Wednesday, 5 March, the court postponed the case for further investigations.

They will next appear on 29 May, while they remain out on R1,000 bail each.

During earlier Vala Umgodi operations at Stilfontein, several illegal miners identified Tshoaeli as the one who called the shots while holed up underground.

What you need to know about Stilfontein

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promised to smoke out illegal miners amid their standoff with police

Starving illegal miners reportedly resorted to eating dead miners' flesh to survive after food supplies underground dried

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) nonprofit slammed the government's handling of the situation

Authorities defended the level of healthcare provision, including HIV treatment, to illegal miners following a death

Police launched a corruption investigation within its ranks after alleged illegal mining kingpin Tiger escaped from a shaft

2 Free State female cops in court

