The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is pursuing legal options to hold the government accountable for the deaths

The African Transformation Movement said Stilfontein was a man-made crisis created by the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) has slammed the government for its handling of the Stilfontein tragedy

Magnificent Mndebele spoke exclusively to Briefly News about MACUA's frustration with dealing with the State during the tragedy

A cage was sent down to rescue miners underground as police waited at the top to arrest them. Image: @MDNnewss/ @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST - Rescue operations at Stilfontein mine are winding down, but the devastating effects of the tragedy will live long in the memory of many.

In the past three days since the government were ordered to rescue miners, 246 were brought up to the service, while 78 dead bodies were also recovered.

The tragedy has divided a nation, with some blaming the government for not taking action sooner, while others argued that the men were underground illegally and, therefore, shouldn’t receive assistance.

Briefly News looks at some differing opinions on the Stilfontein mine disaster.

MACUA says the government acted too late

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) has been vocal about the government’s handling of the matter, saying that it was an avoidable massacre.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Magnificent Mndebele, head of communication and media at MACUA-WAMUA, said they welcomed the rescue operation by Mine Rescue Services (MRS) and the State but regretted that action to save the lives of those trapped underground, came too late for miners who passed away while trying to make a living.

Mndebele added that they acknowledge that “these poor black working-class men were working without proper regulations and state sanction in place”; it was only because the State failed to work with communities to create safe and regulated artisanal mining practices.

Mine Rescue Services provided a specialised cage, which was lowered into the abandoned shaft to try and rescue miners. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

MACUA frustrated with government’s unwillingness to help

Mndebele also noted the frustration they experienced in dealing with the State during the crisis, saying they showed no willingness to understand the true nature of the situation.

“Instead, they have actively articulated a clear message to us and the public that they will "smoke them out" and show them no mercy,” Mndebele said.

“The murderous intent of Operation Vala Umgodi was finally brought to an end not through the goodwill of the state, but rather because we were finally able to obtain irrefutable evidence of the deaths and starvation which Operation Vala Umgodi produced,” he added.

The South African Police Service was out in full force at Stilfontein, where rescue operations continued. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

MACUA believes matter could have been handled better

Mndebele added that the matter was avoidable, saying that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had numerous chances to prevent the crisis but failed to do so.

He added that the State should have acted immediately but only did so after MACUA approached the courts on numerous occasions to highlight the crisis unfolding there.

“The Stilfontein crisis will remain a dark mark in our history, where state organs were complicit in the massacre,” he noted.

He added that they would observe to see how the State acted as if it had always cared and was willing to assist the miners. MACUA's comment about the State not caring was also echoed by a community member, who stated that government officials showed no empathy.

African Transformation Movement blames government as well

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) also laid the blame at the feet of the South African government.

In an official press release, ATM described the rescue operations as necessary in response to a man-made crisis created by the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance-led government.

ATM pointed out that the government’s refusal to do something about the country’s porous borders created an environment conducive for criminal activities and allowed people to view South Africa as a haven for looters.

“The ATM expresses deep concern regarding the ongoing illegal mining activities and the associated crises arising from ineffective governance and border control.

“The recent rescue operations highlight a disaster that is largely a result of the negligence of the ruling ANC-DA led government, which has failed dismally to manage our borders adequately and address the challenges posed by abandoned mines,” the statement read.

SAFTU blames the government for miner's deaths

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) also blamed the government for the situation.

SAFTU’s Zwelinzima Vavi said they were actively pursuing all legal options to hold the government accountable for the deaths at Stilfontein.

Herman Mashaba has no sympathy

While many have criticised the government, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had a different view.

He said that he had no sympathy for criminality in his personal capacity, adding that the miners went there voluntarily.

What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy

Operation Vala Umgodi blocks food and water deliveries to miners underground at Stilfontein

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to smoke out illegal miners

The police confirmed that they will lower food to illegal miners still trapped underground

Illegal miners are reportedly eating other miners who passed away in order to survive

A large number of the illegal miners have been confirmed to be Mozambican nationals

Dead bodies recovered at Stilfontein

On 15 January 2025, Briefly News reported that 36 dead bodies were retrieved from the Stilfontein mine over two days.

Mine Rescue Services also rescued 118 miners as rescue operations finally got underway at the abandoned mine.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the area but was met by angry protesters who were unhappy with how the matter had been handled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News