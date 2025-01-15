ActionSA has merged with the Forum for Service Delivery to create a stronger political force that puts South Africans first

The Forum for Service Delivery was founded in 2015 and boasts having 38 councillors and structures in six provinces

Forum for Service Delivery leader Dr Mbahare Johannes Kekana has been named as the Deputy President of Action SA

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Forum for Service Delivery's Dr Mbahare Johannes Kekana have agreed to join forces. Image: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – ActionSA is looking to build a viable and growing alternative to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Herman Mashaba’s party held a special press conference on 15 January 2025 to announce that they’ve taken the first step by merging with another political party.

ActionSA announced that they are officially merging with the Forum for Service Delivery (F4SD), a political party founded in 2015.

ActionSA moves towards political realignment

During the official announcement, National Chairperson Michael Beaumont said that the Forum for Service Delivery brings trusted leadership and a proven track record.

The party, under the leadership of Dr Mbahare Johannes Kekana, boasts 42,000 members and structures in six provinces. It also has 38 councillors across the provinces and a mayor of the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West.

“Today is not the end of the road. Today is the first step of many that ActionSA will be taking to uniting the opposition and bringing political parties together in the interest of South Africans,” Beaumont said.

ActionSA's National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, described the merger as the first step of many towards political realignment. Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Both parties to campaign under ActionSA

The two parties will now contest elections under the ActionSA banner, with the Forum’s councillors retaining dual membership until the 2026 Local Government Elections so they don’t give up their wards.

Mashaba also confirmed that Dr Kekana was named the new Deputy President of ActionSA. He added that they were also speaking to other like-minded parties to join the new political force.

South Africans chime in on merger

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many showing support for the idea, however there were some detractors.

Goboza Mashaba said:

“Let's come together to fix our country.”

Dauw Steyn added:

“This is what is needed. Mature political leadership for the greater good of South Africans.”

Shima Kgosiemang:

“Thank you, ActionSA and Forum for Service Delivery, for coming together to build one strong party. We need to vote for this party to fix South Africa.”

Selabe Kute stated:

“Auction SA essentially starting their own version of the multi-party charter.”

Luke Rushworth said:

“This is a nothing announcement. Hardly going to lead to anything like realignment, which is very much needed.”

Government of Local Unity GLU said:

“It's a sad day for supporters and voters of the F4SD, as their organisation is being sold in exchange for positions💔.”

