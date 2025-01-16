The South African Police Service revealed that a large number of the miners that emerged from the Stilfontein Mine were Mozambican

Zimbabweans made up the second largest group of the zama zamas, followed by Lesotho nationals

South Africans were livid after discovering that only 26 of them were South African Nationals

All but 26 of the illegal miners retrieved from Stilfontein were foreign nationals. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images and /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

STILFONTEIN—The South African Police Service revealed that most of the zama zamas retrieved from the Stilfontein Mine since Operation Vala Umgodi began in the area in August were foreign nationals. Mozambicans and Zimbabweans made up most of the illegal workforce.

Zama zamas in numbers

According to TimesLIVE, SAPS's national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the police retrieved 246 people from the Stilfontein mine shaft on 13 January 2025. They also retrieved 78 bodies. She revealed that 1905 zama zamas resurfaced between August 2024 and 15 January. The Margaret shaft yielded 1437 illegal miners.

Of those who emerged from the Stilfontein shafts, 1125 were from Mozambique, 465 were from Zimbabwe, and 200 were from Lesotho. Only 26 zama zamas were South Africans. 9 Of those who were arrested were in hospital under police guard.

Paramedics are seen here helping the miners who were rescued from Stilfontein. Image: Christian Velcich / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Stilfontein saga

A teenager was among the illegal miners who were arrested in November 2024 when more miners re-emerged from the Stilfontein Mine

The Gauteng High Court, in the same month, ruled against the call for aid from a civil rights group for the zama zamas

The South African Federation of Trade Unions General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the miners deserve assistance

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook were displeased with the figures.

Pule Motloung said:

"Let them go straight to jail."

Jimmy Jaijay HB'James said:

"It might well be time to vote the ANC out of office. They have failed to secure South Africa's borders."

Craig Matwa said:

"These zama zamas have built their own township underground."

Judy King asked:

"What would happen if thousands of South Africans entered Zimbabwe illegally and started mining illegally, causing damage to the environment and causing problems with the surrounding communities?"

Mologadi Mantsho said:

"So the government is wasting millions that could have been used to create jobs by saving illegal foreigners."

Source: Briefly News