Zwelinzima Vavi believes that illegal miners should be given assistance to prevent the loss of lives

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary blamed government

South Africans think he should lead by example and go help those miners still underground

South Africans have criticised Zwelinzima Vavi for showing support toward illegal miners still underground. John Wessels/ Elizabeth Sejake.

NORTH WEST - Zwelinzima Vavi is getting much criticism on social media.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary has upset many by showing support for illegal miners still underground in Stilfontein.

Vavi has said that assistance should be offered to miners in the North West to avoid the unnecessary loss of life.

Vavi says not all are criminals

The 61-year-old argued that just because some miners resurfaced unassisted, it didn't mean all those underground could do the same.

He also added that some were poverty stricken and being taken advantage of by criminal elements.

He stated that many were so desperate that they were being extorted by the power-hungry individuals who ran these illegal operations.

Vavi blames the government

The SAFTU General Secretary also blamed the government, saying they needed to take accountability for three things.

He said the government had to be blamed for not doing more to prevent foreigners from entering the country, for not forcing mining companies to shut down abandoned mines, and for not regulating the industry that brings in so much money.

Social media users criticise Vavi

The SAFTU General Secretary found no support online as South Africans suggested he should go down into the mines if he wanted to help so much.

@VctaMofenyi1 said:

"He can go. I'll get popcorn and enjoy the show."

@Mammudi1 added:

"He can lead by example."

@LedwabaRonald stated:

"We've been telling him to go and volunteer. Why is he still talking from the office? He must walk the talk."

@Kgapolad asked:

"Why don’t they send him down to go assist?"

@HumbleThabang stated:

"Then he must go and help. We can't be entertaining Vavi."

