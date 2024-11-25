A 14-year-old teenager was among the illegal miners that were arrested after they resurfaced from the Stilfontein Mine in the North West

The miners came to the surface at Shaft 10 on 24 November 2024 after over a month of remaining underground

South Africans were stunned that a teenager was among those who were underground and had questions

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST — A teenager was among the illegal miners that emerged from the Stilfontein Mine in the North West, where more than 4000 miners remain underground.

14-year-old among illegal miners

According to SABC News, 14 illegal miners, including a 14-year-old boy, resurfaced at Shaft 10 at night on 24 November 2024 and were arrested. The South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said they resurfaced at night, thinking the police were no longer deployed. Shaft 10 is also linked to Shaft 11.

Mathe believes miners are not trapped and can come out independently, but they refuse to resurface because they do not want to be arrested. She added that the detained miners revealed that heavily armed men were in the shaft. These men reportedly confiscated the food provided to the miners.

South Africans have questions

Stunned South Africans on Facebook were stunned at the revelation that a teenager was also illegally mining.

Finish Peace said:

"All this noise about illegal miners at Stilfontein was a stand-off. These guys were not trapped."

Sebogodi Motitswe said:

"Maybe he was dreaming of being a miner."

Mandla Mthembu said:

"So painful that a lot of them were forced to go underground."

Afri Can asked:

"What was a 14-year-old doing underground? He should be in school, writing exams."

Pri Scilla said:

"Imagine a minor being a zama zama."

