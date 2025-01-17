The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the leak of the matric results

Prior to the release of the results on Monday, 3 January, a website was offering the results for as little as R100

South Africans are divided by the youngster's arrest, with some suggesting he should be offered an IT scholarship

South Africans are split after a 21-year-old was arrested in connection with the alleged leak of matric results. Image: Wikus de Wet/ kali9

Social media has been buzzing with the arrest of a 21-year-old in connection with the alleged leak of the 2024 matric results.

The youngster was arrested at a home in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg, following investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). He was found with electronic gadgets, an unlicensed shotgun, and live ammunition.

Basic Education Minister concerned by alleged leak

The news of an alleged leak before the announcement of the matric results on 13 January 2025 raised a lot of questions.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube expressed concern after reports surfaced that the results were being offered online for as little as R100.

“This is extremely serious because if there has been a breach in our system, there are processes we need to follow,” she said on Monday, 13 January.

The Department of Education opened a case at the Pretoria Central Police Station, and the Hawks were assigned to handle the matter.

Further investigations continue into the leaks, but the youngster remains in police custody for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube expressed concern following allegations that the leaks were being offered online. Image: Luba Lesolle

South Africans amazed by arrest

The youngster's arrest sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some said that the government should hire him, while others used the incident to highlight the country's poor state.

Zelda Hattingh asked:

“Only the results? Or maybe the papers too, therefore such a good pass rate. Mmmmm.”

Suren Sewsunker added:

“Corruption at its best and it will never stop.”

Ramitha Siriparsad questioned:

“How did he get the results? Because even for those of us who work at the department, we do not have access to it in advance.”

Haseena Majid joked:

“Innovation by the youth in action.”

Carina du Preez stated:

“Let there be no doubt in anybody's mind, this country is a dismal failure.”

@uDuduzane said:

“Give that boy an IT scholarship.”

@jacquesjacobs5 joked:

“He's got a bright career in politics😉.”

