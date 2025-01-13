South African Rugby Legend Murdered in Free State on His Smallholding

A South African rugby legend was murdered on his smallholding over the weekend, with two suspects in connection with the murder being apprehended

The Free State Police in conjunction with South African Police released an official statement concerning the arrest of the two people reportedly involved in the case

Netizens shared their thoughts on the increased numbers of murder case in South Africa as they paid tribute to the former magistrate on social media

South African rugby legend Pier Bester was murdered in Free State at his smallholding close to Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The former Free State Cheetahs player was reportedly found dead with multiple injuries on his body, and it is believed that he was attacked with sharp objects by his murderers.

Bester is also a retired magistrate and died at the age of 63.

South African Rugby legend Pier Bester was murdered on his smallholding near Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Photo: @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

Bester murdered on his smallholding over the weekend

According to a report by News24, the Free State police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle, stated that two suspects had been apprehended in relation to the unfortunate event that happened to Bester.

The Free State Police confirmed the arrest in an official statement on the South African Police Service page on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"On Sunday, 12 January 2025, the body of Mr Bester was discovered by a worker at his residence in the Glen district at approximately 09:00. He was lying in a pool of blood, having sustained multiple wounds," the statement reads.

"Thanks to the invaluable support of the farming community, which resulted in the apprehension of two suspects. This breakthrough demonstrates the strength of community-police collaboration in addressing crime.

"Police investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon. The investigation officer remains available for further information and appeals to the public for any additional details that may assist in this case."

Reactions as Bester was murdered on his smallholding

schmidt_th27188 wrote:

"Very Sad. We living in such a cruel world. Life's doesn't matter. May your soul rest in peace Piet. Just sad the way you had to go without no reason. Just because this government doesn't care about our people's lives in SA because they part of this sh*t 🤦🤔🤔😢"

Whipstick14 said:

"These attacks are racially motivated and anyone saying it's just normal crime is delusional. Look at social media and listen to SA politicians promoting the murder of white people."

g_mapaya blames the government for the high crime rate in SA:

"15 people were murdered in Soweto last night, crime is too much in our country. The government of DA and ANC is failing us."

AbelOfAfrica commented:

"May he rest in peace. Check the wife or business partners as well. Number 1 and number 2 suspects respectively."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News