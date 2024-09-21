Sharks Steal Currie Cup Title From Lions in Dying Seconds

Hollywoodbets Sharks XV are the new champions of the Carling Currie Cup after defeating the Fidelity ADT Lions in the finals

The Sharks were close to losing the final, but a late strike from Jordan Hendrikse secured the title for them at the Emirates Airlines Park

The Carling Currie Cup title is the Sharks' second major trophy for the 2024 season

Hollywoodbets Sharks XV kept it late to defeat the Fidelity ADT Lions in the finals of the Currie Cup at the Emirates Airlines Park on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The match ended with drama, as a late strike by Jordan Hendrikse sealed the Sharks' 16-14 win.

Hollywoodbets Sharks XV lift the Currie Cup after defeating Fidelity ADT Lions in the final on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Photo: Briefly News/ Willem Loock.

Sharks defeat Lions to win Currie Cup

In the Currie Cup final, the Sharks and Lions played an evenly contested tie, with the scores levelling at 0-0 at half-time.

Both sides had the chance to go points ahead in the first period but failed to convert the opportunities.

Sharks stars celebrate during the Currie Cup final against the Loins. Photo: Briefly News/ Willem Loock.

Sharks winger Ethan was the first to score in the corner, with Siya Masuku converting a penalty after missing one earlier in the second half.

The Lions responded with Nico Steyn going over the whitewash and Sanele Nohamba succeeding with the conversion.

Sharks stars celebrate winning the Currie Cup final against the Loins. Photo: Briefly News/ Willem Loock.

Hendrikse converted a penalty to give the Sharks a 13-7 lead, and with five minutes left to play, Siba Qoma scored a try to give the Lions the edge with 14-13.

The Lions were close to bringing the Currie Cup to Johannesburg, but they conceded a penalty late in the game, and Hendrikse slotted through the poles from 59 metres out to give the Sharks their first Currie Cup title since 2018.

Sharks stars lift the Currie Cup after defeating the Loins in the final. Photo: Briefly News/ Willem Loock.

Reactions as Sharks win Currie Cup

Lezzmok said:

"We deserve this! 🦈 It’s been a remarkable season for us (bar the opening 3 games)."

pastalj wrote:

"What a game. Finished by a huge kick from Hendrikse🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿"

lindrishi commented:

"Congratulations to Sharks!!! That miracle kick saved them, thanks to Jordan."

MoiponeSenoe reacted:

"Lions blew it shem. Mauling instead of kicking the ball out is the most stupid decision ever."

rappo01 responded:

"in the history of rugby, this lions team are literally the dumbest 15 people ever to play the game. Win their own lineout leading on 81 mins and decide to run a rolling maul."

MarkMor75066530 shared:

"The lions where the best team on the field, they made stupid decisions that cost them the game, I'm glad the sharks won."

