The death toll has climbed from six to eight in the Mpumalanga mass shooting incident in Pienaar township

Six people died at the scene, and two more died later after five people were taken to hospital, where three remain

There have been 332 murders — an average of three each day — between April and June 2024 in Mpumalanga

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for an intense investigation after the tavern shooting in Pienaar township. Images: South African Police Service

MPUMALANGA — The death toll in the bloody shooting at a tavern in Pienaar township in the early hours of Saturday, 11 January 2025, has risen to eight.

This is after unknown gunmen stormed an establishment at about 4am and fired on at least 11 people.

Mpumalanga tavern shooting death toll climbs

Six people reportedly died at the scene, with videos circulating online showing one victim lying dead inside a car and others in pools of blood on the ground.

A further five people were taken to hospital, two of whom later died. Three people are still fighting for their lives.

Of the eight dead, two were women and six men, while one woman and two men comprised those being treated.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said two VW Polos found at the scene were riddled with bullet holes.

"The motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this stage, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."

"A 72-hour plan is active [and] a team of experts have assembled to investigate this incident. There have been no arrests so far."

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi strongly condemned the incident and ordered swift arrests.

"We're concerned about shooting incidents recently occurring in the province. However, we're working around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book," said Mkhwanazi.

Community Safety, Security, and Liaison Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Jackie Macie appealed to the public to allow the police space and time to investigate the shooting.

"[Additionally], we implore members of the public who may have information that may aid in it to come forward. This incident yet again brings the challenges gun violence poses in the country into sharp focus.

"We again call on liquor traders to prioritise the safety of patrons. We further extend to the deceased's families our deepest and heartfelt condolences, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery," said Macie.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) demanded a thorough investigation and severe sentencing for the suspects.

ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the killings marked an urgent need for enhanced community safety and decisive action against perpetrators.

"Troubling statistics have revealed that over 300 murders were reported in Mpumalanga in the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

"Specifically, there were 332 murders — an average of three each day — between April and June 2024. The alarming trend shows Mpumalanga as being on the cusp of becoming a"big four" murder capital in South Africa.

"Therefore, the ATM calls on law enforcement to intensify their efforts in combating crime and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this shooting incident," said Ntshona.

