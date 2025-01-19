Limpopo police have arrested a 44-year-old foreign national at the Beitbridge Port of Entry

The man was attempting to smuggle R14 million worth of illicit cigarettes into South Africa

South Africans weighed in on the latest bust, with some saying the same cigarettes are sold everywhere

Limpopo police arrested a man for trying to smuggle R14 million worth of illicit cigarettes into the country.

LIMPOPO – The arrest of a 44-year-old for attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes into the country has got social media talking.

The foreign national was nabbed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Saturday, 18 January 2025, attempting to smuggle in cigarettes worth more than R14 million.

Limpopo Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe applauded the police for their vigilance and alertness in arresting the man.

Driver claimed tanker was empty

According to police, the 44-year-old was driving a white truck with a tanker when he was stopped at the port of entry.

The driver initially claimed that the tanker was empty, but police decided to search it anyway. During the search, they found 710 boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes, which had an estimated street value of over R14 million.

The driver also failed to explain where he got the cigarettes, and he was immediately arrested. The suspect will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on a charge of smuggling illicit cigarettes.

Limpopo police confiscated 710 boxes of cigarettes that were being transported in the tanker.

South Africans weigh in on latest bust

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with many sharing funny responses about the latest bust.

@ajmufwasa sarcastically said:

“Fine him R50 and let him go free as usual.”

@BEEtycoon joked:

“Shem, EFF donation captured again.”

@ThaboMorwatshe3 stated:

“This country is a playground for foreign nationals 💔.”

@KMchuba added:

“If people get arrested at the border post for illicit trade, drugs, illegal crossing, etc, but they don’t stop with their shenanigans, then that would suggest that many more are able to beat the system. The same applies at OR Tambo Airport.”

Geo Brown said:

“They are smuggling more somewhere else on the border. This one is nothing. Just a disturbance.”

Samuel Dikgale joked:

“Dunhill is far too expensive for poor South Africans like me. Let him pay taxes and deliver the goods to poor communities. We are soldiers in need.”

Sindi Ngcotsho said:

“Go check. All spaza shops sell these cigarettes.”

Lee Mdawini added:

“I always get inspired by these guys. They will do anything to get the bag.”

