The South African Police Service seized illicit cigarette boxes that were on their way out of the country

the Border Police team intercepted a Toyota Quantum that was driving towards the Beitbridge border

One of the suspects escaped, and South Africans believed that the cops would stop working hard after the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Musina cops stopped illicit cigarettes from being transported out of the country. Images: @SAPoliceService

MUSINA – The South African Police Service stopped a taxi carrying illicit cigarettes worth millions in Musina in Limpopo.

SAPS stop illicit cigarettes

According to the South African Police Service, the Border Police Tean intercepted a Toyota Quantum in the Vhembe District near the Beitbridge border on Monday, 28 May.

The driver realised that the police were on his tail, and he abandoned the vehicle, evading arrest on foot. The police recovered about 109 boxes of illicit cigarettes worth R2.2 million. The police also arrested 12 foreign nationals contravening the Immigration Act.

South Africa's trust in police waning

Netizens commenting on @SAPoliceService's tweet expressed doubt that the police's work would continue at the same pace.

Khulu Jiki M said:

"These operations will stop after the 29th, and we'll return to square one."

Zack said:

"They get arrested but keep on doing the same thing over and over again. Can't the tight be taken to the cigarette and drug companies?"

Dr Jekyll said:

"I know the guy responsible for this, yet you people are too afraid to touch him. SAPS is becoming a joke."

King Django said:

"The trucks should be forfeited to the state since they're used as a conduit for crime. This will work as a deterrent to all who transport illegal cargo."

Kagisano said:

"The funders of the Red Berets are feeling the punch."

SAPS confiscate dagga worth millions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the police in Limpopo confiscated R3 million worth of dagga in Burgersfort.

The police confiscated 13 bales and 46 plastic bags of 711 kg, leaving the country stunned.

