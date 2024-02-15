A video went viral on TikTok showing a white man confidently driving a South African minibus taxi

This amusing video highlighted the vibrant and diverse nature of South Africa's taxi industry

SA netizens reacted with laughter and banter, appreciating the unexpected sight

A TikTok video of a white South African man driving a taxi had social media users laughing out loud.

Mzansi's taxi industry is a vibrant and bustling one characterised by loud and gutsy taxi drivers, often with a bit of an attitude, too.

Many people rely on this mode of public transport to get to where they need to go as it is known for being cheaper and readily available, especially in townships and suburbs.

TikTok video captures white gent driving taxi

The footage shared by @mikelekoma shows the man hilariously handling the Toyota Quantum driver's seat and steering wheel like a pro as he asks passersby whether they need a ride to town.

SA amused by the taxi driver

Many netizens were amused by the man's taxi driving stunt as they reacted with banter and laughter in the comments section.

Phumie4 replied:

"Yaz kumnandi kule country we always have surprises ."

ShabbaMay28 commented:

"There is a glitch in the Matrix ."

Graham Theunissen said:

"Diversity at its best form ."

John Vuli Gate responded:

"Woza la EastRand, ncele umpelezele ."

Adeline replied:

"But shame, why is his taxi empty? ."

Thuthukani Bodoza

"Asikuthembi ."

Quinton Khumalo commented:

"SA yi filimu."

