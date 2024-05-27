Residents in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape went viral after looting a booze truck during a taxi strike in the area

Mthatha has been hit with taxi violence since the weekend of 25 May 2024, and in the video, residents were seen making off with alcohol

South Africans shook their heads and blasted the looters for using the unrest as an opportunity to commit crime

During his four years at Daily Sun, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of criminal activities, investigations and court proceedings in South Africa.

South Africans were disappointed in Mthatha residents looting a truck. Images: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE – South Africans criticised residents of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after they were recorded looting a booze truck during a taxi strike.

Residents loot during taxi strike

@TrafficSA posted the video showing the residents streaming out of their cars and some carrying boxes of alcohol, which they looted from an alcohol delivery truck. According to Crisis24, taxi operators blocked the N2 and R61 highways in early 27 May. The operators allegedly hijacked several trucks, which they used to block the roads and in multiple areas around Mthatha.

The Eastern Cape's Transport Department called on motorists to avoid the town or delay travelling to Mthatha. The strike may be related to tensions between rival taxi associations or between the taxi associations and the South African Police Service, according to the report. View the video here:

South Africans disappointed

Netizens were angry at the actions of the motorists who looted the truck.

Sibusiso Thabede asked:

"When will we have an administration in SA that can deal with such once and for all? How can the economy grow when whoever has a problem blocks the streets?"

Jon Athan said:

"Tomorrow they will be the ones crying that there are no jobs."

Bongani Kunene said:

"SAPS are focusing on MK in KZN. Look now, Cyril Ramaphosa's stronghold is burning."

Athi Mini said:

"The taxi strike stopped all entry and exit points and the people are just looting now."

Karin Van den Berg asked:

"Why do they loot?"

Alberton residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in viral video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that residents of a neighbourhood in Alberton looted a cash-in-transit van that was robbed.

A viral video of the incident shows the residents running towards and from the truck, clutching the money released in a heist on Heidelberg Road last year.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News