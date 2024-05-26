Police have arrested a gang involved in a cash-in-transit heist outside a mall in Mangaung, Free State, leading to the arrest of seven suspects

Free State police said a security vehicle was intercepted by robbers driving a BMW, and they were alerted of the robbery

Police and private security personnel responded swiftly to the scene, and a shoot-out ensued between them

Police have caught a BMW cash-in-transit gang in Free State. Images: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Gang caught

According to the Sowetan, this led to the arrest of seven suspects. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when robbers intercepted a security vehicle using a BMW.

A rapid response from police and private security teams resulted in a shootout, though no injuries were reported, and the suspects initially escaped.

Later that day, authorities located and arrested the seven suspects in different locations around Mangaung. Police confirmed they recovered stolen money, two firearms, 30 rounds of ammunition, and two vehicles during the operation.

Mzansi applaud cops

Cash-in-transit heists have become a common phenomenon in South Africa. Police have been praised for their efforts in catching the criminals.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Sezek said:

"How did they have money to buy such a fancy car."

@Lebo01 commented:

"South Africa is like a movie, honestly."

@sedrick expressed:

"Well done to the cops for risking their lives."

@Dexter0999 shared:

"This is becoming a common phenomenon."

@Kgaugelo Phala clapped:

"Well done."

