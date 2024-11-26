SAPS in Mpumalanga arrested two foreign nationals after discovering a building with illicit goods

Police found an undisclosed amount of cash, illicit cigarettes and an "ambulance" in the building

South Africans are frustrated with how easily foreign nationals set up operations in the country

Mpumalanga police seized illicit goods and a fake ambulance inside a building in Rocky Drift, leaving South Africans frustrated that foreign nationals were behind it. Image: @SAPoliceService

MPUMALANGA – The recent discovery of illicit goods, cash and a vehicle with EMS markings on it in a building in Rocky Drift, White River, has caused a stir on social media.

South Africans are amazed by the ingenuity of criminals following the bust but also concerned with how easily they operate in broad daylight.

Two foreign nationals arrested in bust

According to SAPS, Mpumalanga police found an undisclosed amount of cash, two vehicles loaded with illicit goods and an “ambulance” inside the building.

They also arrested two Ethiopian nationals, one aged 27 and the other aged 47.

“The ambulance was found locked inside a garage, and an additional vehicle was fitted with false registration number plates. Illicit cigarettes, some clothing items, a large sum of cash and other items, including bleaching cream, were also found,” provincial spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said.

The Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) will investigate the matter further.

South Africans frustrated with increase in illicit goods

With police cracking down on the trade of illicit goods and more foreign nationals being arrested, South Africans questioned how these illegal operations were carried out so easily.

@Mwelase_Sthe said:

“Foreigners are here to destroy our country.”

@ThaboMorwatshe3 added:

“This country is a playground for foreign nationals💔.”

@VulJohn stated:

“Banana republic.”

Mondli Dlamini said:

“These people take us for granted. They don't do this in their countries.”

Sithaseshende Mzoh Dlomo asked:

“Wait, then what about the ambulance?”

Wk Phatlane stated:

“As long as the government is ANC, the foreigners will take this country as a spaza shop.”

Mercy Ncube exclaimed:

“Tjoooo. Ambulance, where did they get it?”

Police seize counterfeit goods

