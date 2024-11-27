Mompoloki Okocha Boitshoko was arrested after trying to bribe a SARS official with R104,000

The Botswana national wanted to bribe officials into letting a truck into the country with illicit goods

The truck was prevented from entering South Africa after cigarettes worth R1 million were found in it

A Botswana national has found out the hard way that bribery doesn’t work on everyone.

Mompoloki Okocha Boitshoko was arrested after he attempted to bribe a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official.

Boitshoko paid the SARS officer to release a truck bringing illicit cigarettes into the country.

Illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million seized

The Syndicated Tax and Customs Crime Division recently received information that a truck was coming into the country with illicit cigarettes.

The truck driver told officials at the border post that he had no cargo to declare, but a search proved otherwise.

“Upon inspection, 288 master cases containing Remington Gold blue cigarettes packed were found,” the Hawks said.

The value of the cigarettes is said to be worth over R1 million, and the driver was apprehended.

Botswana national attempts to bribe official

Not long after the truck was seized, a SARS official received a call from an individual who offered to pay R100,000 for its release.

“An entrapment was set, which resulted in the arrest of a Botswana national after he had paid R104,400 to the SARS official.”

He was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). Boitshoko has since appeared in court and his case has been postponed until 3 December for a formal bail application.

Social media chimes in on arrest

Social media users expressed surprise that the SARS official didn’t accept the bribe, while others questioned why a Botswana national was named Okocha.

Kganki Dwane said:

“The SARS official is definitely not from Soshanguve.”

Sinhlatii Munhu added:

“So comforting to hear that we still have one uncorrupted official in our midst. His colleagues can learn from that.”

Liya_Bukwa said:

“He's not from Botswana. He's using a stolen ID just like their fraudster, Miss Nigeria.”

@Patriot0620 added:

“The fact that there is Okocha in his name is a red flag.”

@Malumz1128540

"Okocha? He's a Nigerian with Botswana ID?”

