The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) is searching for Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo

The Hawks believe he can assist them in connection with the theft of R40 million worth of gold and silver

South Africans are questioning why some people have R40 million worth of mineral resources at their farms

The Hawks are searching for a suspect in connection with the theft of R40 million in gold and silver bars, a crime that has reminded South Africans of Phala Phala. Image: Chris Ratcliffe/ @MDNnewss

The Hawks have requested the public’s help finding a suspect in the theft of gold and silver worth R40 million, but some South Africans hope he’s never found.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) in the Northern Cape hopes the public can help them find Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo.

The Hawks believe that Lufeyo can help them resolve a case in which gold and silver bars were stolen in 2022.

Gold and silver stolen from farm

According to the Hawks, the precious metal bars were stolen during a home invasion and robbery in November 2022. The gold and silver were taken from a Witsloot Farm in Vosburg.

Four men wearing balaclavas entered the home and accosted the couple in the house before feeling fleeing.

“The suspects were armed with firearms, including shotguns and they robbed them of gold bars and silver bars worth R40 million as well as a 22 rifle,” Northern Cape Hawks Spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Rooiland at 082 ‪770 5219 or dial the crime stop number on ‪08600 10111.

South Africans defend Lufey

The Hawks' appeal hasn’t had the desired effect, as social media users questioned why there was so much gold at the farm. Others likened it to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

@NneteKeNnete said:

“Good. What are 40 million in bars doing at a farm? Bloody farm thieves.”

@mrlechesa added:

“With R40mil, they would never find me. Even when they do, they'd have to tread carefully.”

@Warona6_Lefika1 asked:

“40m worth of bars is doing what at the farm?”

@ape_blak said:

“Slowly, the secret of keeping riches in farms is being exposed to all these. Remember how much Cyril kept on a farm in a couch?”

@SthembisoD39724 added:

“They need to arrest that farm owner as well for gold smuggling and money laundering.”

@dornasi2017 asked:

“Gold and silver bars at a farmhouse? Do those minerals have papers?”

@KZ271 stated:

“Hawks must not fool us. They must start with Ramaphosa's #PhalaPhalaFarmGate.”

@Digitalrastaart said:

“No wonder these farmers get robbed. They move like Ramaphosa. He uses a couch; the farmers use gold bars.”

@MthizoMakonco:

“R40 million in mineral bars in a farm is crazy business. It reeks of Phala Phala chronicles.”

