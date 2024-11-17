The Gauteng government spent R28 million on a project to turn shipping containers into market stalls

Farm Yard, the company in charge of implementing the project, charged thousands for branded clothing

South Africans are furious that so much taxpayer money was used on a project which has not been halted

South Africans are lamenting the fact that R28 million was spent by the Gauteng government on a project which has since been halted. Image: @TimesLIVE

South Africans are fuming after the news that R28 million was spent on a failed government project.

The Gauteng provincial government spent the amount on 16 shipping containers, which were to be used as fruit and vegetable stalls.

Each container costs a whopping R1.75 million each.

Thousands spent on branded shirts and caps

The Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment awarded the implementation contract to a company called Farm Yard last year, with the aim of launching a market-type programme in the province’s townships.

While the cost of the containers itself was a concern, some of Farm Yard’s other charges also raised eyebrows.

16 branded bicycles with “thermo storage” cost R16,000 each, and 16 sets of three branded T-shirts and caps cost R14,000 per set.

R1.5 million was spent on signage and branding, while R1.85 million was spent on “community and site feasibility work.” This included gang surveillance and a crime stats review.

MEC halts second phase of the project

The new MEC for Agriculture has now halted the second phase of the project due to the excessive costs. A further R20 million would have been spent in the second phase.

MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa made the decision after numerous beneficiaries complained that they either received little to no support from Farm Yard or could not reach them anymore.

“R36m of public funds has left the door, and we have nothing to show for it except for these structures, which have been produced and erected at an astronomical cost,” the MEC said.

South Africans weigh in on failed project

@quesquecestca said:

“Wasting money as usual. Who won this tender this time? The poor again doesn't benefit.”

@morrow_nw added:

“It’s the corruption and massive waste of public money that is infuriating and soul destroying.”

@K_S007 said:

“Honestly, to wake up to such news is sickening. The so-called leaders in charge of such projects should be imprisoned for a term.”

@DaveThipe added:

“SARS continue to tax us an arm and a leg only for monies to be stolen like this.”

@InhouseAgent4 stated:

“I’ve said it before that the Gauteng Provincial Government is number one in the country for corruption.”

@lyndkl:

“Someone had a nice payday. Another way to loot, steal and be corrupt.”

Gauteng Health spends millions on suspended staff

The Department of Agriculture isn’t the only department bleeding money in the Gauteng province.

Briefly News previously reported how the Department of Health had spent millions on suspended employees.

The department spent more than R13 million in salaries on workers who were staying at home.

