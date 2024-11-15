City Power cut off supply to 10 businesses over unpaid electricity bills amounting to over R60 million

Petrol stations, a shopping centre and even a mortuary are among the businesses affected by the cuts

South Africans weighed in on the power cuts, wondering why so many businesses didn't pay their bills

City Power Johannesburg cut off 10 businesses in Lenasia over unpaid electricity bills amounting to over R60 million. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Holly Mahaffey

GAUTENG - City Power Johannesburg has shown no mercy to 10 businesses in Lenasia.

The entity shut down power to the businesses and large power users in the Lenasia Lenasia Service Delivery Centre (SDC), who have yet to settle outstanding debts.

The outstanding collective debts of the defaulters amount to R60 million.

Mortuary and shopping centre cut off

Among the defaulting businesses cut off were a mortuary (owing R8.2 million) and a shopping centre (owing R3.7 million).

The Soweto Hotel in Kliptown and nearby businesses and individuals were also cut off due to non-payment.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed that two petrol stations were disconnected and that one of them illegally reconnected their power.

“A second petrol station, owing R7.9 million, was also cut off, and our technicians discovered that the station had illegally reconnected itself,’ he said.

The business was disconnected again and will be further fined for its actions.

Lenasia remains a problem area

While City Power targeted a few problem businesses, Mangena admitted that the area owed a lot of money in unpaid bills.

“The Lenasia SDC is facing a significant arrears issue, with customers owing a total of R851 million. This area has one of the lowest compliance rates, and City Power is deeply concerned by the increasing number that continue to use electricity without settling their bills, despite their ability to pay,” he said.

South Africans weigh in on issue

Dreezi Milano said:

“We were made to believe that it's only those who live in informal settlements that are not paying for electricity.”

Mojalefa Ramohloa Hadebe added:

“Not mortuaries hawu💔.”

Larry Badela said:

“Businesses can afford to pay. It's just greediness.”

Kogie Moodley stated:

“There is no law and order in this country anymore.”

Leonore Wildeman said:

Oh yooooooo, a mortuary 😬😬😬😬all those bodies defrosting😬😬🙈🙈🙈. Why did they take so long to disconnect businesses?”

Lucky Nhlanhla Tshabalala added:

“That's probably less than 1% of what the African National Criminals stole.”

