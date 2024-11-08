Eskom is threatening to cut power to Johannesburg in December because of an outstanding bill

The City of Johannesburg is disputing Eskom's claims that it owes R4.9 billion to the power utility

South Africans have differing opinions about Eskom's threat, but many have blamed the ANC

Johannesburg could be in darkness in December if Eskom keeps its threat to cut power to the city. Image: Cristian Lourenço/ Diy13

Johannesburg could be in for a dark December if Eskom has its way.

The power utility threatens to cut off electricity to Midrand, Joburg CBD, Mnandi, Cresta and other areas as soon as 14 December.

Why Eskom is threatening to cut power

Eskom has threatened to cut the power because the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) owes it R4.9 billion in unpaid bills.

In its official notice served to the City of Johannesburg, Eskom stated exactly which power stations incurred the majority of the R4.9 billion debt.

These are the Fordsburg, Beyers, Crowthorne, and Allandale substations.

CoJ condemns threat by Eskom

The City has not only disputed the amount but also condemned Eskom's threat.

“The City strongly condemns this move as unjust, counterproductive, and potentially harmful to the residents and businesses of Johannesburg.”

CoJ stated that there were ongoing disputes regarding the overbilling of R3.4 billion and that an appeal was pending.

“The City has repeatedly raised concerns about this continued overbilling, which Eskom has failed to address, placing additional strain on the City’s resources.”

South Africans weigh in on Eskom’s threats

Leroy Leroy said:

“Maladministration is ripping apart large cities. Politics is another factor.”

Colin Bridger stated:

“It's about time. Make examples.”

Daniel Mattheus added:

“Just cut off Johannesburg. Do we really need them anymore? No money, no honey, as simple as that. They voted for them, so they chose their corrupt leaders. Then there should be no issue if their leaders thought they don’t need to pay the bills.”

Michaelle Theunissen asked:

“Do they realize they will lose more money then?”

Heinrich Potgieter said:

“This comes down to government against government (yes, Eskom belongs to the state). It is so funny.”

Mark M Wade added:

“Eskom, CityPower, NERSA and the ANC are the same people determined to reduce our country to stone age darkness.”

