Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired from his post as the MMC for Community Development in Johannesburg

Gwamanda was recently suspended after he was arrested for allegedly running a funeral insurance scam

South Africans think it's about time that Gwamanda was fired from his post over the recent allegations

Kabelo Gwamanda has officially been fired from his post as MMC of Community Development. Image: Omer Taha Cetin

Things are going from bad to worse for Kabelo Gwamanda.

The former City of Johannesburg mayor was recently arrested, and now he’s been fired with immediate effect.

Gwamanda was the MMC of Community Development before his axing.

Gwamanda sacked by Dada Morero

Following his arrest for allegedly running a funeral insurance scam, Gwamanda was suspended from his post as Community Development MMC.

The decision was criticised by South Africans, who believed that he should have been fired.

Johannesburg Mayor Dad Morero has done just that, replacing Gwamanda with the Patriotic Alliance’s Tebogo Nkonkou.

“The decision to discharge Gwamanda is effective immediately and aims to ensure that the city’s service delivery remains uninterrupted and continues to meet the needs of its residents,” a statement from the mayor’s office read.

South Africans weigh in on firing

Chris Shabangu said:

“Thank you and good riddance. We are tired of thugs who pretend to be politicians.”

Sfiso Popoli added:

“I think the cases were made to replace Mr Gwamanda. The ANC knew about the case before they appointed him the mayor.”

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

“Long overdue. It should have been done the same day he was charged.”

@mossad_michael added:

“Politics is dirty. ANC and EFF used him and now he has been flushed down the sewer line.”

@Mabokisi said:

“Oh joy. Another day, another councillor. Let's see if Nkonkou can make a difference or if it's just the same old, same old.”

