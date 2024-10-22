Former Johannesburg mayor and the MMC of Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda has been placed on special leave

This was after he was arrested recently on charges of fraud after he was accused of running a Ponzi scheme

South Africans surmised that he was getting paid while on special leave and slammed the government

Netizens were mad that Kabelo Gwamanda was still getting paid after he was placed on special leave. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The City of Johannesburg has placed MMC of Community Development and former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on special leave after his arrest.

Kabelo Gwamanda on special leave

Gwamanda was arrested for allegedly running a funeral policy scam more than two years ago in Soweto and placed on special leave. eNCA reported that Gwamanda's company, iThemba Lama Africa, sold policies to Soweto residents.

Sowetans demanded that the company be investigated after they could not find its offices to cash in on their insurance policies. Gwamanda previously denied being involved in the scam. He resigned as mayor after facing a motion of no confidence from the council.

Netizens mad he's still getting paid

South Africans on Facebook were left with bitter tastes in their mouths because Gwamanda was still getting a salary despite his special leave.

Afrika Borwa said:

"While getting a salary on a monthly basis from the taxpayers' money. Dada Morero is a failure himself. Nothing will ever change under the ANC government. They are all rotten. They have failed to govern dismally."

Glenn Nicolaas Swart said:

"With full pay, I presume?"

Koos Kotze replied:

"Yup. With full pay."

Piet Piet said:

"With a bonus, I'm sure."

Dean Mohale said:

"It is the ANC's modus operandi to protect crooks."

Al Jama-ah defends Gwamanda

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Al Jama-ah defended Gwamanda and accused the Democratic Alliance of persecuting him.

Leader Ganief Hendricks slammed the DA and said it had an agenda against him, but South Africans were not interested in his defence of Gwamanda.

