Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng once again appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court

The controversial pastor was asked to stop praying and pay attention to court proceedings

South Africans are split in their thoughts about whether the magistrate was out of line

South Africans are conflicted after a magistrate told Pastor Mboro to stop praying during court proceedings. Image: OJ Koloti.

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng certainly knows how to attract attention.

The popular and controversial pastor once again had social media talking with his latest appearance in court.

Mboro, along with his bodyguard and his son, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, where they face several charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Mboro told to stop praying

During his latest appearance, Mboro upset the magistrate by not paying attention during proceedings.

As the matter was wrapping up, the magistrate explained when the trio would need to appear again and reminded them of their bail conditions.

Mboro, who is often seen praying in court, had his head pointed towards the ceiling as he prayed.

His conduct didn’t sit well with the magistrate, who addressed his behaviour, saying it seemed Mboro was not listening.

"Please my good sir, you cannot pray while the court is in session,” he said.

“Allow the matter to be postponed if you want to pray,” he continued.

The case has been transferred to the Regional Court 2 on 26 November.

South Africans divided over magistrate’s comments

The comment left social media users amused but also sparked mixed reactions. Some didn’t see an issue with Mboro praying, while others were tired of his antics.

@WesleyNku said:

“If he is conducting silent prayer, then I don’t see the problem.”

@ChimCham7:

“Mboro is just there for content😀.”

@Mbojunior999 joked:

“🤣Your Worship, let the man pray, please.”

@KKhumalo02 said:

“What a character. Sadly, we South Africans glorify such foolish behaviour until it’s too late. Look at what we did to Nota. Things may still go south for the pastor, and he thinks he’s vindicated already.”

@Tsietsi_Mohale added:

“That magistrate is out of order and must be reported to the LPC. He must respect that man of God.”

@ka_madesi stated:

“Stupid judge is out of order. How can you stop someone from silent prayer? It’s like telling someone they shouldn’t think while judgment is being handed down.

Mboro shocked by state’s claim

It’s not just Pastor Mboro’s prayers in court that are making news; his facial expressions are as well.

Briefly News recently reported that his reaction to the state prosecutor’s claims had Mzansi talking.

Mboro was visibly stunned when the prosecutor claimed that he was wielding a rifle at the school.

